Razer Kishi game controller for Android phones returns to $45 deal price

Razer's Kishi Android game controller turns your phone into a Nintendo Switch-like handheld. And for a limited time, this nifty gadget can be yours for a fraction of its regular price.

Best Buy currently offers the Razer Kishi Android Game Controller for $44.99 (opens in new tab). That's $35 off its regular price of $79.99 and one of the lowest prices we've seen for this phone controller. It's one of the best gaming deals of the season.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kishi Android Game Controller: was $79 now $44 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Now $35 off, the Razer Kishi Mobile Controller is back on sale for a stellar price. It connects to most Android phones and enables comfortable, handheld gaming. It features tactile feedback, and array of button controls and a D-pad. With cloud gaming support for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Microsoft xCloud (opens in new tab), Google Stadia (opens in new tab) and GeForce Now (opens in new tab), you can enjoy AAA PC gaming from anywhere. Amazon (opens in new tab) has it for the same price.

Razer manufactures the best gaming accessories for laptop and other mobile devices. The Razer Kishi Universal Mobile Controllers are the best phone accessories for anyone who likes to take their gaming to go.

It connects to most Android phones via USB-C port. It instantly converts your phone into a Nintendo Switch -like handheld gaming console. And thanks to cloud gaming support, the Razer Kishi lets gamers access their favorite AAA games with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Microsoft xCloud , Google Stadia and GeForce Now .

Although we didn't test the Razer Kishi ourselves, it has an overall rating of 4.3 out of 5-stars on Best Buy. Satisfied owners say it works great, provides comfortable gameplay and makes a great Nintendo Switch alternative.

If you're looking for a means of enjoying console or PC gaming from just about anywhere, the Razer Kishi is for you.