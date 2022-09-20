Razer Blade RTX 3080 gaming laptop deals — save up to $489

The Razer Blade 14 with RTX 3080 gaming laptop is one of the most powerful notebooks you can get. And if you move fast, you can snag this premium machine for hundreds below retail.

Currently, Amazon offers the Razer Blade 14 RTX 3080 Gaming Laptop for $2,310 (opens in new tab). Typically, it costs $2,799, so that's $489 in savings and one of the lowest prices we've seen it go for. Earlier this year it fell to $2,399 at Microsoft and sold out fast.

This is one of the best gaming laptop deals out there right now.

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 14 w/ RTX 3080 GPU: $2,799 $2,310 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $489 on the Razer Blade 14 RTX 3080 gaming laptop. Its Razer Chroma per key RGB keyboard provides lighting effects for over 150 Chroma-integrated PC games likeFortnite, Apex Legends, Warframe, and more. This packs a 14-inch (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display with FreeSync Premium Powering the laptop is a 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 GPU for graphics handling. For storing important files, it's outfitted with a speedy 1TB SSD.

Razer's Blade 14 RTX 3080 gaming laptop is ideal for serious gamers and anyone looking for a workstation. It packs powerful, blazing-fast performance and personalization into a slim, ultraportable design.

While we didn't test it, Razer Blade 14 review ratings on Amazon average 4.5 out of 5-stars. Satisfied customers like its portability, power and awesome RGB lighting. The laptop's solid build, low fan noise and long lasting battery are also a hit among owners.

If you're shopping around for a gaming laptop or a power house personal computer, the Razer Blade 14 is a solid choice.

Razer laptop deals this epic don't typically last long so act fast to lock in this stellar deal price.