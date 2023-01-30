PS5 restock update: More consoles incoming with PS VR2 launch

Sony claims people will have a "much easier time finding a PS5 at retailers globally." This restock push comes just before the release of the PlayStation VR2, which is set to release Feb. 22, 2023.

Isabelle Tomatis, Vice President, Brand, Hardware, and Peripherals, SIE, writes in the latest PlayStation Blog (opens in new tab):

"For players in the U.S., U.K, France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg, be sure to check direct.playstation.com (opens in new tab) to purchase a PS5 console, games, and accessories directly from PlayStation. PS5 products are also available at participating retailers globally."

Live from PS5 news spot

Alongside this, Sony is debuting its "Live from PS5" news spot: a classic live action commercial from Sony with a breaking news spin on it. Check it out below:

In the rest of the blog post, Sony highlights upcoming games and DLC in 2023, such as Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Final Fantasy XVI, Hogwarts Legacy, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4: Remake and Street Fighter 6, as well as upcoming expansions like Destiny 2: Lightfall and Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores.

Finally, there's a highlight for the PS VR2 launch window lineup. There are just under 40 games that will be compatible with the PS VR2 on launch day, which includes games like Horizon Call of the Mountain, Gran Turismo 7 and Resident Evil Village. I'm most excited about Resident Evil -- I can't wait to lose it when Lady D rounds the corner looking to choke me out.

Here's the full list:

(Image credit: sony)

Stay tuned for more news on PS5 stock updates as well as our incoming review of the PlayStation VR2 and its lineup of games.