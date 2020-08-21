PS5 launch lineup hyped as best ever, Sony exec teases more to come

It sounds like Sony has a few more surprises to show us between now and the release of the PS5.

We've already seen trailers and gameplay for dozens of games coming to PS5 but there could be more that we don't know about yet. In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Eric Lempel, Sony Interactive Entertainment SVP and head of global marketing, hyped the PS5 launch lineup and suggested there is more to come (via TechRadar).

"The content that will be in the launch window and beyond is incredibly exciting. I would say that this is the best lineup that we've ever seen in the history of PlayStation," he said.

He continued, "We've revealed some of that content, and naturally there will be more to come, but the way that the developers can engage with this platform, and create these new experiences with known IP as well as unknown IP, is incredibly exciting."

The interview largely focused on the difficulties of launching a console in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Lempel called it a "massive challenge on every front" but ensured that the console would launch this year with "all of the magic and all of the excitement" of previous launches.

"If the world was in a normal place, we would be out there with demo stations at different events, with the ability for consumers to touch the product and interact with it, and really understand what we are talking about," he said.

Now, before you get too excited, the statement doesn't say whether Sony will show more PS5 games before the release of the console, which is expected to be in mid-November. However, it does sound like there are more reveals on the horizon.

Sony is in a great position even if we don't hear about more games between now and the PS5 launch. Its big games showcase was a hit with the Laptop Mag staff and received generally positive feedback from gamers. There was a wide range of games spanning nearly every genre; highlights included Horizon Zero Dawn 2: Forbidden West, Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Gran Turismo 7.

Also playing into Sony's hand is the delay of Halo Infinite, the hero game for the Xbox Series X, which will now be released in 2021 instead of being a launch title. We'll learn more about both consoles in the coming weeks and hopefully get a release date and price so we know how much money to save — and how long we have to do it.