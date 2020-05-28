PS5 games showcase tipped for next week — will we see the console?

We already knew a PS5 games showcase was coming soon thanks to a few separate leaks and sources, but now we may have the actual day locked down.

The latest claim comes from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, citing "people with direct knowledge of the matter." His sources pegged June 3 as the date of the PS5 games showcase (via SlashGear).

This lines up with the most recent rumor we saw, which initially indicated that the event would be on June 4, but later was reported to have been moved by "days not weeks."

Much like the previous rumor, Bloomberg's sources warn that a late change to the date is possible, but that seems less likely as we draw closer. It is one of the hazards of these all-digital conferences though; There's no need for space to be booked or lead time for travel to the event.

Schreier's sources also indicate that this might just be the first of a series of digital events from Sony on the PS5, much like the Xbox 20/20 event series. This isn't the first time we've heard about that, and it might explain why earlier rumors implied that the event was scaled back in order to spread the games out between both third-party developers and Sony events.

Unfortunately, there was no confirmation from Schreier's sources as to whether we would finally see the PS5 console at the event, something Jeff Grubb at VentureBeat was adamant would be included in this kick-off event.

Sony has definitely been slow off the line with its marketing efforts for the PS5, so it would be a bit of a surprise to see it squander one of its first real consumer-facing PS5 events by not revealing the console itself. Sony may still have the edge when it comes to exclusive game series, but despite some of the recent positive coverage of the PS5 hardware, it still has ground to make up against the Xbox Series X.