Prime Day monitor deal: This 27-inch, 1440p Acer monitor is only $195

This Prime Day monitor deal is the discount you've been crossing your fingers for! This 27-inch Acer monitor dropped down to an awesome, pocket-friendly price of $195 on Amazon. This is way better than its original price of $249.

The 27-inch Acer monitor in this Prime Day deal sports a 2560 x 1440-pixel panel with AMD Freesync technology, a blue-light filter and three ports (i.e. two HDMI 1.4 ports and a Display Port).

Acer KA272U biipx 27-inch inch monitor: Was $249, now $195

Acer is offering the KA272U biipx 27-inch inch monitor for $195, a $54 drop from the original price. The 27-inch inch, 72Hz monitor features a 1440p display with AMD Radeon FreeSync technology, a response time of 1ms, Acer VisionCare to protect your eyes from harmful light emissions, and more. View Deal

This Prime Day monitor deal offers a 1440p, 72Hz Acer monitor for just $195 on Amazon, which plummeted from $250. The 27-inch Acer KA272U biipx is lauded in user reviews for its VESA mount compatibility, crisp picture and inexpensive price tag.

The LED monitor comes with AMD Radeon FreeSync technology, which prevents choppiness and encourages fluid picture. The Acer KA272U biipx also comes with a 75Hz refresh rate, a response time of 1ms and three ports: two HDMI 1.4 and one Display Port.

If you're a worker bee who must work long hours, you'll appreciate AcerVisionCare technology featured on this monitor. AcerVisionCare helps to reduce eye strain, diminishes harmful light emissions, and promotes a more comfortable viewing experience.

Despite its budget-friendly price, this 27-inch Acer monitor has a modern, "near bezel-less" design that Acer calls "ZeroFrame." This ensures that you get as much screen real estate as possible.

Prime Day ends June 22 so be sure to bookmark our Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals hub for the best Prime Day discounts.