Early Amazon Prime Day Fire tablet and Kindle deals 2022 — save up to 50%

Early Prime Day deals are popping up at Amazon this week with 50% off its affordable tablets. Prime members don't have to wait to nab Amazon's popular Fire 7 tablet for the cheap.

One of today's Prime-member only deals offers the Amazon Fire 7 tablet (with no ads) for just $47.98 (opens in new tab) with fast, free shipping. It normally costs $85, so that's $37 in savings and marks the Fire 7's lowest price ever. This is one of the best Prime Day tablet deals you can get today.

Powered by Amazon's Fire OS, the Fire 7 tablet is one of the best tablets to buy on a budget. The tablet in this deal has a 7-inch 1024 x 600 display, 1.3-GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. If you don't mind viewing ads on the lock screen, Amazon also offers the ad-supported Fire 7 with 16GB of storage for $29 (opens in new tab) ($20 off).

While it may not be the fastest tablet out there, however, as per our Fire 7 review, it delivers snappy performance for the price. During-real world use, hands-free Alexa works well, recognizing commands to provide info about the weather and baseball game scores. During Amazon's Prime Day 2022 sale, you can shop hands-free with the Fire 7. Simply ask, “Alexa, what are my deals?”

For a cheap tablet, the Fire 7 lasts fairly long. In between charges, you'll get up to 7 hours of reading, web browsing and video streaming. On our Laptop Mag Battery Test of constant web browsing at 150 nits, the Fire 7 lasted 6 hours and 56 minutes. And that's with Alexa disabled. By comparison, it endured 6 hours and 16 minutes with Alexa enabled.

So if you're looking for a compact tablet for everyday use and travel, the Fire 7 is a no brainer. Especially at this first time ever deal price.

Prime Day 2022 starts July 12 at 3 a.m. ET. Be sure to bookmark our Prime Day 2022 hub for the best discounts on mobile tech and more. In the meantime, here are today's best Prime Day Fire tablet and Kindle deals.

