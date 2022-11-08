Plugable reveals adapters that add 4 displays to M2 MacBooks, Windows laptops and more

Plugable launches a new Quad HDMI Adapter that can add four additional displays to M2 MacBooks, Windows laptops, and more — all through a single USB-C or USB-A port.



Plugable, known for its selection of high-end docking stations and USB-C hubs, now has a simple way to expand a laptop's screen count by up to four displays. Better yet, the Quad HDMI Adapter also works on M1 and M2 Macs, which means MacBook owners can expand their desk setup past the usual support for only one extended display.



The graphics adapter includes four HDMI ports (two on each side) that support up to 1920 x 1080 resolution at 60Hz, and connects to the laptop via a single USB-C or USB-A 3.0 port. What's more, it features a 6-inch flat cable along with a USB-C to USB-A adapter. It's also portable, as the cable and adapter can be stored at the bottom of the adapter.

(Image credit: Plugable )

The graphics adapter supports virtually every Windows laptop running Windows 10 and later, along with MacBooks and Mac devices running macOS 11 and later. A driver download is required, but this is done automatically for Windows users. As for Mac owners, the update can be downloaded via the InstantView App.



Plugable's Quad HDMI Adapter is now available for $119 (with a $10 coupon) on Amazon (opens in new tab). Of course, you're going to need the right displays to make the most of this adapter. If you're on the hunt for some, check out the best monitors and the best cheap monitors around.

We haven't tested out Plugable's new adapter, but considering it can boost a MacBook's extended display capabilities past just one screen, this is expected to be a helpful device for plenty of Mac and Windows laptop owners who need extra screen real estate for work. Plus, the Quad HDMI Adapter's portable design makes it great for the on-the-go professional.



We're fans of Plugable's selection of accessories, including the Plugable USB-C Triple 4K Display Docking Station. For more ways to transform your laptop into a desktop replacement, check out our list of the best docking stations.