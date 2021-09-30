Pixel 6 price leak might make iPhone 13 buyers think twice

One of the only details we don't know about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Google's forthcoming flagship phones, is their price.

A new leak may have just given us that answer as YouTuber M. Brandon Lee claims to have received a tip from a European carrier indicating that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be €649 and €899, respectively (via What Hi-Fi?).

Standard caveats regarding anonymous tips apply, but this certainly falls into the expected range for both phones, though thankfully toward the low end. There's also the matter of doing the conversion from Euro to U.S. dollar pricing, which isn't as simple as looking at the exchange rate.

Last year, the Pixel 5 launched at €629 in Europe, while it was $699 in the U.S. Turning back to the last true flagship Pixels, Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL were €749 and €899 in Europe and $799 and $899 in the U.S, respectively. All of this to say that even if these prices are 100% accurate in Europe, it doesn't necessarily give us the U.S. pricing, but it does create a more concrete range for them.

(Image credit: Google)

Based on these rumors, the peak price we would expect for the base Pixel 6 is $749, while the peak price for the base Pixel 6 Pro would be $999. However, it's possible Google comes in closer to the European pricing with the Pixel 6 at $699 and the Pixel 6 Pro at $899. That would make for a logical lineup from Google when looking at the step up from the Pixel 5a ($449) to the Pixel 6.

Based on the considerable amount that we already know about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro hardware, the peak estimates seem more likely. However, Google is already putting on more of a marketing blitz than we've seen with these Pixels. If it is really looking to make a splash this year, a price advantage on the comparable iPhone 13 and Galaxy S21 models would go a long way to winning over new customers as we enter the holiday buying season.