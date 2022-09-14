Epic Pixel 6a deal bundles 6 months of free phone service with the best budget phone

The Google Pixel 6a is one the best Android phones to buy and the best budget phone by a wide margin. And for a limited time, one wireless carrier is giving away 6 free months of phone service to go with it.

Buy the Pixel 6a for $439 ($10 off) from Mint Mobile (opens in new tab) right now and get 6 months of phone service for free (valued at up to $180 depending on the plan). This is one of the best carrier phone deals available today. To qualify for this deal, you must port your phone number to Mint mobile.

Get 6 months of free phone service when you buy the Pixel 6a. To get this deal, you must port your number to Mint Mobile. Google's new flagship phone 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display Google Tensor 8-core sensor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For snapping pics, shooting videos, streaming and conference calls, you get a 12.2MP wide and 12 ultrawide lens dual camera on the back and an 8MP front camera. Google rates the phone's 4,410 mAh battery life at 24+ hours.

Google's Pixel 6a is one of the best smartphones for Android users on a budget. It has a 6.1 inch FHD+ OLED display, Google Tensor 8-core processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. This unlocked Pixel 6a works with Google Fi, Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and just about every major U.S. carrier.

In our Pixel 6a review , we loved its excellent software support, AI software features and bright, colorful display. We rate the Pixel 6a 4 out of 5-stars for its overall solid performance. It's the Editor's Choice budget Android phone.

For snapping pictures, and recording videos, the Pixel 6a's dual rear camera system includes 12.2MP wide and 12MP ultra wide lenses. It's complemented by an 8MP front camera for taking selfies and staying in touch with video calls. Google design engineers incorporated an under-display fingerprint sensor into the Pixel 6a for secure unlocking. This eliminates the need to memorize passwords and pin codes.

To sum it up, the Pixel 6a offers the best features of its premium siblings for less. And with 6 months of free service, courtesy of Mint Mobile, it's a budget-friendly option if you're shopping around for an alternative wireless carrier.