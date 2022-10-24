OnePlus announces launch date for its affordable OnePlus Nord N300 5G

OnePlus just announced the launch date for its upcoming OnePlus Nord N300 5G. The OnePlus Nord N300 5G will be available for sale in the U.S. at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile beginning November 3, starting at $228.

A smartphone under $250 could be a massive success for OnePlus, as economic hardship and inflation seem to be a global issue at the moment. OnePlus has had major success with its OnePlus Pro 10 flagship and the OnePlus 10T mid-tier phones that deliver strong performance and don't skimp on quality.

However, what kind of specs can one expect in a sub-$300 phone? Let's have a look.

OnePlus Nord N300 5G Specs

The OnePlus Nord N300 5G uses MediaTek’s latest 6nm Dimensity 810 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage that's expandable up to 1TB. The Nord N300 comes with a 6.56-inch HD + display running at 90Hz.

The OnePlus Nord N300 5G comes with a 48MP main camera and a 2MP depth lens. The main camera features the company's trademark Nightscape and EIS technology that helps with low light and long exposure performance, ensuring images are sharp and clear.

(Image credit: Future)

You should get all-day or near all-day battery life thanks to the Nord N300's 5,000mAh battery that comes with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging to get you powered up quickly. The unit will come with OnePlus' Oxygen OS, which is one of our favorite versions of Android.

Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus North America, states: "This device showcases our commitment to empowering our community with devices that offer incredible utility, all at an affordable price point. These days, consumers are focused on what brings them the best value, and delivering on that is incredibly important for OnePlus.”

We will bring you our review of the OnePlus Nord N300 5G once we have a review unit in hand. In the meantime, check out the best smartphones on the market today.