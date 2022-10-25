OnePlus 10 Pro falls to $649 in epic unlocked phone deal

The OnePlus 10 Pro is one the best phones for new and existing Android users. If you're due for an upgrade or switching from iPhone, this deal is for you.

Amazon currently has the OnePlus 10 Pro on sale for just $649 (opens in new tab). It normally retails for $799, so you're saving $150 and getting one of the best phone deals there is. Amazon also offers the OnePlus 10T for $549 (opens in new tab) ($100 off).

(opens in new tab) OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Smartphone: $799 $649 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on an unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro at Amazon. This Editor's Choice phone sports a 6.7-inch ( 3216 x 1440) AMOLED 120Hz display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage0

OnePlus is known for its premium smartphone offerings and the 10 Pro is a force to be reckoned with. It features a 6.7-inch (3216 x 1440) AMOLED 120Hz display which makes it suitable for gaming and streaming. Powering the phone is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset's back camera consists of a 48MP wide, 50MP ultra-wide and 8MP 3.3x telephoto lenses. There's a 32MP camera on the front for video calling and selfies.

In our OnePlus 10 Pro review, we loved its bright 120Hz display, brawny processor and triple camera array. The phone's battery life was also mpressively lengthy. It endured 12 hours and 28 minutes of continuous web surfing at 150 nits of brightness.

By design, the OnePlus 10 Pro looks nearly identical to its predecessor, the One Plus 9 Pro. It has a sleek aluminum frame, frosted Corning Gorilla glass rear panel with a Samsung-like reimagined camera.

Performance-wise, the OnePlus 10 Pro juggled multiple tasks at a time without any hiccups. Even 24 Google Chrome tabs with Netflix streaming in the background, while navigating between Twitter, YouTube Music, and Gmail couldn't slow it down.

Weighing in at 7.1 ounces and 6.4 x 2.9 x 0.33 inches, the OnePlus 10 Pro is on par with rival phablets. It's right up there with the Google Pixel 6 Pro (7.4 ounces, 6.45 x 3 x 0.35 inches) Apple iPhone 13 Pro (7.2 ounces, 5.8 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches) and Samsung Galaxy S22 (6.9 ounces, 6.2 x 3 x 0.3 inches).

At just under $700, the OnePlus 10 Pro in an exceptional value.