Oculus announces first-ever gaming showcase on April 21: Here’s what we know

Oculus announced its first-ever Gaming Showcase will happen on April 21. Cloudhead Games, Ready At Dawn, and ILMxLAB are just some of the developers participating, and they'll have news to share on Pistol Whip, Lone Echo II, and Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge.

The event will go live at 3 p.m. PT and be available on Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube. The folks at Oculus dropped this save the date and mentioned that there will be new never-before-seen footage of upcoming games. This announcement is geared towards pushing the idea that Oculus as a gaming platform that should be taken seriously by consumers and competitors like Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo.

With the recent discontinuation of the Quest Rift S, and Oculus focusing more on the stand-alone Quest 2, this seems like a very opportune time for such an event. Although VR platforms are exciting and immersive, they still struggle to command the same level of attention as gaming consoles. Console makers hold a variety of events throughout the year, and with Oculus now jumping into the event game outside of its annual Oculus Connect conference bodes well for the future of VR gaming.

And there's no denying that the Quest 2 has a lot going for it including its $299 price point, immersive experiences, improved overall performance, and a growing list of titles. Oculus is perching itself at the top of the VR gaming ecosystem, and holding events like this showcase will only solidify its position.

Plus, when you consider that Apple is soon to be jumping into the VR sphere with its own headset, the world of VR is about to get very competitive.