Nintendo Switch update allows for faster screenshot sharing

Thanks to a recent update, the Nintendo Switch is now capable of sharing game screenshots quickly to either a phone, tablet, or your computer. Any time you wish to share a screenshot, you can use the new feature to create a QR code which you can now scan with your phone or tablet's camera and voila, you now have the screen on your device.

You're can share up to 10 photos and one video each time you use the new feature. What you need to do is go to the Album on your console and choose the 10 photos and one video capture. Then just hit select “Sharing and Editing” and “Send to Smartphone.” That's it, all the data is contained within the QR code and will be sent to your other device for further editing and sharing.

There is also a new “Copy to a Computer” feature that's part of the recent update. All you need to use this feature is a compatible USB cable to initiate file transfers between your Nintendo Switch and your computer. The new feature exists within the “Manage Screenshots and Videos” section under “Data Management” in Settings.

Although the new file sharing methods may seem a bit bothersome, they're much better than the previous methods of sharing to your social media first to then download to your devices. You also could save your precious screens to the microSD card in your Switch and then insert it in your other devices to share, which is a hassle to say the least.

The other parts of the recent update that are minor, but include creating access to Nintendo Switch Online in the home menus and automatic data back up to Nintendo's Save Data Cloud.