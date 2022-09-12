Nintendo Direct September: How to watch and what to expect

We've been itching to learn when the next Nintendo Direct is coming, and earlier today, the company finally revealed key information on when and where we can tune in. The event will showcase trailers and updates mostly focused on games coming out this winter, giving us an idea of what to expect.

Bayonetta 3 is still set to launch this year, so unless it gets abruptly delayed, we're certain we'll see it at the show. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is also coming this year, but since it's set to launch as soon as October, we're unsure if we'll see it there. After all, it received an extensive gameplay demonstration at the Ubisoft Forward September 2022 event.

How to watch Nintendo Direct September

The Nintendo Direct September showcase will go live this Tuesday at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST and can be watched on YouTube. However, it will not be streamed in the UK, and instead will come out as a video around that time.

We know the stream will have a 40-minute runtime, meaning there's plenty that could happen. It appears there is no pre-show, so you probably won't be missing much if you make it just a little late.

What to expect at the Nintendo Direct September event

We're expecting to see Bayonetta 3 at September's Nintendo Direct, but besides that, everything else up in the air. It's possible we'll see more of the untitled Breath of the Wild sequel since it was given a vague release date for next year. We also know that the event is set to "mostly" cover games coming out this winter, which means we could see a few surprises set to launch far off in the future. Metroid Prime 4, anyone?

There are dozens of surprising things that could happen in a proper, 40-minute long Nintendo Direct. It's been nearly five years since the launch of Super Mario Odyssey, so maybe it's time for a sequel or new mainline Mario entry to get announced.

There are also vague rumblings of Metroid Prime Remastered set to launch this holiday, so if there were ever a good time to see it in action, it would be during this Direct.