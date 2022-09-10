Ubisoft Forward September 2022: Assassin's Creed Mirage, Codename Red, Codename Hexe, and more

Refresh

(Image credit: Ubisoft) Assassin's Creed Infinity is being explained as a "hub" that will allow players to jump between new Assassin's Creed entries and engage in multiplayer content together. It's still hard to imagine exactly what Infinity will be like, but it's clearly meant to be huge. In the final explanation, "Infinity" was placed above both Codename Red and Codename Hexe, which possibly implies that those two projects will be an extension of Infinity's hub.

(Image credit: Ubisoft) Another game, titled Assassin's Creed: Codename Hexe, opened with a dark, creepy forest where a branch charm in the shape of the AC logo was shown as a tease. It seems like it will be quite far away, considering two full-blown Assassin's Creeds were revealed beforehand.

(Image credit: Ubisoft) A new game titled Assassin's Creed: Codename Red was revealed, and opened with brief snippets of the Animus, before taking us to a cinematic trailer of traditional Japanese architecture before a ninja jumps atop a roof. It'll take place in Feudal Japan.

(Image credit: Ubisoft) An open-world Assassin's Creed available for mobile devices was shown off. It's set in Ancient China and the reveal opened with an in-game cinematic trailer. It's titled Assassin's Creed: Codename Jade, and the player has the chance to create their own character. Parkouring atop the Great Wall of China was one of the big selling points here.

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is receiving even more content. In a few months, The Last Chapter, will be released. It's a free quest that "ties up" certain elements of the game.

We were shown a sneak-peak at a new documentary, out today, that covers the last 15 years of the series. It will be available on the Ubisoft YouTube channel.

(Image credit: Ubisoft) The new Assassin's Creed is titled Assassin's Creed: Mirage. It's clear, by the cinematic trailer, that it's returning to the roots of the series and focusing more on stealth takedowns, parkour, and city-wide street brawls. It definitely seems like an attempt to return to the roots of the series. We're following Basim, a character who appeared in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Assassin's Creed: Mirage will be launching in 2023.

(Image credit: Ubisoft) Danny Wallace begins the show case along with Alice Terrett to give us a deep dive on what's happening next in the series. For the 15th year anniversary of Assassin's Creed, we're being shown a trailer for the next game. The show opened with a cinematic trailer in Baghdad, showing our new protagonist being indoctrinated to become an assassin.

(Image credit: Ubisoft) The Assassin's Creed 2022 showcase opened with a live-action trailer mimicking many of the settings and characters presented throughout the franchise's many years available.

(Image credit: Ubisoft) Assassin's Creed received its long-awaited deep dive. Ubisoft is celebrating 15-years since the first game in the series. Now, the Assassin's Creed 2022 showcase begins.

(Image credit: Ubisoft) We were shown the future of Just Dance. Just Dance is coming redefining itself this year, by shifting into a season-based service featuring new content updates over the years. Online play is coming to Just Dance, allowing up to six players to dance together.

Rocksmith+ received a new trailer at the show. This is Ubisoft's big music learning service that lets people practice to thousands of songs, which new ones coming every month. It involves adaptive difficulty and lets the player learn at their own pace.

(Image credit: Ubisoft) Trackmania is coming early 2023 to consoles and cloud platforms. Cross-play and cross-progression will be available across all platforms. This is Ubisoft's free-to-play racing game where players rush through levels as fast as possible. There will be no microtransactions. Players can get lost in its track editor and share thousands of tracks, all of which will be available on day one when the game launches next year (at least the ones that are approved by Ubisoft).

(Image credit: Ubisoft) A trailer for season 3 of Mythic Quest was shown off during the show.

Mike Verdu from Netflix appeared on the show to announce the company's partnership with Ubisoft. Three games from Ubisoft will be coming exclusively to Netflix, including Valiant Hearts 2, Mighty Quest 2, and Assassin's Creed Mobile. We're also getting an Assassin's Creed television series.

(Image credit: Ubisoft) Rainbow Six Mobile received an update after its closed alpha test. We got to see a cinematic trailer going over the general vibe of the game, but no gameplay yet. Closed beta is coming this Monday, September 12. Bank, Border and Clubhouse are being added to the game, which are iconic maps from the series. Afterwards, the game received a quick gameplay demonstration of what it'd look like. We see players breach, place giant shields, blow up walls, pop some heads, sledge hammer through floors, place barricades and more. Classic Rainbow Six stuff.

The Division Resurgence's closed beta is coming this fall. It's a mobile game entry in the Division universe, and offers its own unique campaign along with the classic Dark Zone PvP mode.

The Division Heartland has been shown off with a first look. It's a standalone game in the Division universe taking place in Silver Creek, it's a free-to-play survival action shooter and offers a wildly different world to explore. For the first time, a small town is acting as the basis for the setting, rather than a massive city.

The Division 2 is receiving new content, with Season 10 coming September 13. We're seeing additional difficulty challenges and new costumes for players. Season 11 will come with a new PvE mode, which will be shared with us later this year. The Division Year 5 has also been announced.

Riders Republic is receiving a new piece of content where players can engage in BMX. New playgrounds are available, a new career, and more. It also seems that many brands are collaborating with the game, including Vans. It's available September 14.

Skull and Bones received a new deep dive. It opened with a cinematic trailer explaining the background of the world. Corporations battle for supremacy to take as many goods as possible and be the sole ruler of certain trade routes. It explains how each country built its own pirate empires that were teetering on the edge of destruction. Afterwards, we received a gameplay walkthrough about how the player would spend most of their time through the game. We see our player hunting for treasure, walking around the hub, and shooting at other ships. We saw a walkthrough of multiple internet personalities explaining why they're excited for the game, which was a little weird, but oh well. We see how the player customizes their pirate ship, first focusing on the different types of cannons that can be added and their different uses. There are also plenty of different armor types and each one block different weaponry. The final customization is through the aesthetic itself, letting you paint the ship, change the mast, and more. Skull and Bones will also be crossplay at launch, allowing players to play with whomever they please.

The Ubisoft Forward opened with a new look at Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Home. It starts with a cinematic trailer of a series of Rabbids dancing on a beach with Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach. Afterwards, we received a first look at one of the quests from the game and got to see a big battle play out. The video covers the area Terra Flora, a series of floating islands featuring gigantic pink clouds and tons of greenery. Secrets, collectibles to gather, and many NPC interactions. We can reveal hidden paths and interact with the environments in other ways to unlock secrets. We see Mario, Luigi and Rabbid Rosalina board a train to the top of the volcano in the region. However, the train is chased by One Angry Wiggler, which begins the big fight against him. We're given a brief rundown of how players can prepare for battle beforehand, equipping sparks, preparing weaponry, and deciding abilities. We see Bowser use a Bowzooka, and the other teammates work together, utilizing their Sparks to gain the upper hand. Mario uses a Spark that lures enemies in before he uses one of his special abilities. We see Bowser get completely knocked out, forcing Mario to use his stomp attack to keep jumping on enemies before destroying the One Angry Wiggler once and for all, protecting the train from destruction. It's clear that Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Home requires plenty of teamwork between all of the party members to survive these battles. If you've played the previous game, you know pretty well how difficult it can get later on. With all of the strategies available here, especially thanks to the unique Sparks, it seems like there'll be tons of ways to play. Mario + Rabbids will receive three DLC packs, and the third one will receive a new a new character addition, we're guessing it's Rayman. Yup! It was Rayman.

The Ubisoft Forward September 2022 is starting now! You can tune in on YouTube or Twitch now to catch the show. If you can't make it for whatever reason, we'll be updating this article with everything happening live.