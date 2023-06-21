New Google Chromebook X project leak: What is it?

Google is hoping to bring premium specs and performance to Chromebooks

According to a report in 9to5 Google, the company has started a new Chromebook initiative. Deemed Chromebook X, the new moniker reflects the program's goal of designing and delivering high-quality premium Chromebooks to consumers. 

Chromebooks are known as baseline or entry-level computers, great for young students or those looking to handle simple tasks like checking emails, reading news, or watching content on apps like Disney Plus or Netflix. However, according to 9to5Google, the Chromebook X distinction will alert consumers to the laptop's higher-quality specs and premium capabilities. 

What will Chromebook X bring

It is said Google is looking to use AMD Zen2+ and AMD Zen 3 CPUs as well as 12th Gen Intel CPUs, including Intel's N-series chipsets. Of course, we're looking at integrated GPUs for the Chromebook X, which is fine because, as we all know, Chromebooks are known for battery life and simplicity. 

We should also expect certain levels of RAM, FHD (1920 x 1080) webcams, and high-end displays to be part of the Chromebook X experience. Chromebook X will also bring exclusive "Time of Day" wallpapers, screen savers, the ability to support up to 16 virtual desks, and pinned files from your Google Drive. 

As to when we will see the first laptop with the Google Chromebook X name released, according to 9to5Google, it could be later this year or early in 2024. Most Chromebooks can handle the average document-pushing workflows of most, so this could be an exciting development as Google continues to try and push Chromebooks into other genres, such as gaming and content creation. 

