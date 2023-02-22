Nab the Acer Chromebook 314 with free laptop sleeve for just $289

The Acer Chromebook 314 is one of the best laptops to buy on a budget. And thanks to this fantastic Amazon deal, it's more affordable than ever.

The online retailer currently offers the Acer Chromebook 314 for just $289 (opens in new tab). It typically costs $389, so that's $100 you're saving. This marks a new all-time low price for this laptop on Amazon. It's also one of the best Chromebook deals out there right now. Looking for a 2-in-1 laptop? Amazon also offers the Acer Chromebook Spin 314 for the same low price of $289 (opens in new tab) ($110 off).

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook 314: $389 $289 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $100 off, the Acer Chromebook 314 is more affordable than ever. This laptop features a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N5100 quad-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD graphics, and 64GB of eMMC flash storage. Overall, Acer's Chromebook 314 is a budget-friendly laptop for the basics. Even better it ships with a protective Acer laptop sleeve.

Like all Chrome OS laptops, Acer's Chromebook 314 is easy to use, boots fast, and offers tough security. The laptop in this deal has a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.8-GHz Intel Celeron N5100 4-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD graphics. The laptop's 64GB of eMMC flash storage (expandable via microSD) accommodates your important files.

We didn't get to test this laptop, however, Acer Chromebook 314 reviews average 4 out of 5-stars so far. We tested its convertible sibling, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 and loved its excellent display, design and fast, stable performance.

As with much of today's portable laptops, the Chromebook 314 supplies just the basics. You get two USB Type-A ports and two USB 3.2 Type C ports, one of which has a DisplayPort and charging support. There's a microSD slot built-in for storage expansion and file transfers between devices.

Now just $289, the Acer Chromebook 314 is an affordable choice if you don't want to spend a fortune on a laptop.