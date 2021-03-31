MSI unveils Summit E13 Flip Evo and Summit E16 Flip — its first 2-in-1 laptops

MSI makes quality gaming laptops and even quality workstations, but we've been dying to see what it would be like if the company dipped its toes into other categories. Well, MSI is taking the plunge and unveiled today the Summit E13 Flip Evo and Summit E16 Flip, the company's first 2-in-1 laptops.

The Summit E13 Flip Evo is available now starting at $1,599, but we don't know when the Summit E16 Flip will be available and how much it will cost.

MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo | E16 Flip: What you need to know

The Summit E13 Flip Evo will be packed with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a 13.4-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel, 16:10 touchscreen display. It clocks in at 11.8 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches and weighs 3 pounds, so it's lightweight and thin. And thanks to its Pure White and Ink Black color schemes, it also looks quite gorgeous.

You'll get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB Type-C port, one USB Type-A port and a microSD card slot packed into the Summit E13. It also sports a fingerprint reader, an IR camera and a TPM 2.0 security chip, so it has some neat business-like features. MSI claims that this machine can get up to 20 hours of battery life, which would be impressive to see from a new Intel chip.

Meanwhile, the info we have on the Summit E16 Flip is vaguer. It will be outfitted with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 U-series processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX-series graphics and feature a 16-inch, 2K, 16:10 touchscreen display. It will also have Thunderbolt 4 and USB 4.0 Type-C ports as well as "enterprise-grade security." That probably means it'll get the features seen on the E13 Flip. Its clean black design looks stunning, but all we know about the size is that it's 0.59 inches thin.

MSI also stated that the Summit E16 Flip will feature super quiet fans, producing only 35dB sound, compared to the average range of 45 to 60dB. Additionally, its display will cover 100% of the sRGB color gamut.

Since both of these laptops are touchscreen, MSI decided to give creatives an edge with its new MSI pen. It's an active pen that features 3 buttons, 4,096 points of pressure sensitivity and a rechargeable battery via USB-C. The pen is also metal, magnetic and comes in at 148.67 x 9.2 millimeters and weighs 13.5 grams.

We're excited to get our hands on these two new 2-in-1 laptops to see if they match up to the likes of the popular Lenovo Yoga 9i and Dell XPS 13 2-in-1.