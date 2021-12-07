Microsoft's excellent Surface Pro 8 sees $100 discount in rare tablet deal

Microsoft's excellent Surface Pro 8 is one of our top picks for best tablet. And just in time for the holidays, you can nab it for a stellar price.

For a limited time, you can get the Surface Pro 8 for $999 at Amazon. That's $100 off its normal retail price of $1,099 and the tablet's lowest price of the year.

In fact, this is one of the best tablet deals we've spotted all year.

At $100 off, the Surface Pro 8 is at its lowest price yet. Our new favorite 2-in-1 tablet, it scored a high rating of 4 out of 5 stars with us for its gorgeous display, powerful performance and excellent webcam. The tablet in this deal has a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touch screen, 2.4-GHz Intel Evo Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and fast SSD storage.

The beloved Surface Pro is Microsoft's most powerful 2-in-1 tablet device. It has a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touch screen, 2.4-GHz Intel Evo Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD. For that familiar laptop feel, it supports an optional detachable keyboard (sold separately for $279).

In our Microsoft Surface Pro 8 review, we praise its gorgeous display and strong performance. We're also fond of its dual Thunderbolt 4 ports and excellent webcam. We give the Surface Pro 8 a rating of 4 of 5 stars and our esteemed Editor's Choice award.

During performance tests, the Surface Pro handled everything we threw its way. In one test, we bombarded it with 24 Chrome browser tabs. Two streamed YouTube videos at 1080p and two ran Twitch streams. The Surface Pro 8 didn't even flinch. Our review unit had an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM.

Weighing in at 1.96 pounds and 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 inches, the Surface Pro 8 is slightly heavier but narrower than the Surface Pro 7 (1.74 pounds, 11.5 x 7.9 x 0.33 inches). It's lighter and thinner than the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2.9 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches).

As for ports, the Surface Pro 8 supplies you with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a Surface Connect port and Microsoft’s excellent magnetic charging port. There's also a 3.5mm headphone jack on board and a Surface Type Cover port.

If you're in the market for an ultra-portable, convertible tablet PC, the Surface Pro 8 is a solid buy.