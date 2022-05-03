Microsoft Xbox wireless controller falls to $49 deal price

Microsoft's Gifts for Grads deals offer solid discounts on Xbox accessories. For a limited time, you can pick up an Xbox Wireless Controller for less.

Currently, Microsoft offers the Xbox Wireless Controller for $49. That's $10 off its list price and one of the lowest prices we've seen for this gamepad.

Amazon has it for the same price.

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller: was $59 now $49 @ Microsoft

Microsoft is taking $10 off the Xbox Wireless Controller. It features triggers and bumpers and Hybrid D-pad. Button mapping and improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input elevate your gameplay. Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller Xbox One Series X|S, Xbox One X|S, Xbox One and Windows 10 PC.

With a comfortable, ergonomic design, textured grips, snappy buttons and four-way cross style D-pad, Microsoft's Xbox Controller is one of the best PC controllers you'll ever own.

The Xbox wireless controller's form factor, button mapping and etched trigger grips help elevate your overall gaming experience. It connects to your Windows 10 computer or Xbox console via Bluetooth. It's the best designed and most comfortable gamepad for playing games across all genres.

Simply put, the Xbox Wireless Controller vastly improves accuracy, control and comfort during gameplay — even when your hands get clammy.

If you have more room in your budget, you can get the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 for $139 ($40 off). It has a soft-touch finish, smooth-gilding metal analog sticks, and snappy buttons.

Microsoft's Xbox deal is not likely to last long so we recommend you make haste.