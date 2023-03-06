Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with keyboard bundle drops to $899

Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 is the one of the best premium tablets to buy. And for a limited time, you can get a free Surface Pro Signature Keyboard with your purchase.

Right now, you can get the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Free Surface Pro Signature Keyboard for just $899 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. Normally, this bundle would set you back $1,179, so that's $280 in savings. This is the lowest price we've seen for this Surface Pro 9 tablet bundle.

In fact, it's one of the best tablet deals we've spotted this year.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 9 w/ Keyboard: $1,179 $899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $280 with this Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Surface Pro Signature keyboard bundle. The tablet in this deal packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Evo Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and Iris Xe Graphics. Meanwhile, a speedy 128GB SSD provides fast file transfers and storage.

Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 is one of the best 2-in-1 detachable devices around. It easily converts to a laptop with the detachable Surface Pro Signature Keyboard (opens in new tab) included in this deal. The tablet on sale packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Evo Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics and 128GB SSD. If you require more storage, Best Buy offers the Surface Pro 9 with Surface Pro Signature Keyboard for $1,057 (opens in new tab) ($223 off).

We didn't get to test the Surface Pro 9, however, we reviewed the previous-gen Surface Pro 8. We loved the tablet's gorgeous display, strong performance and excellent webcam. We gave the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 an overall rating of 4 of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

In one test, we gauged its performance by opening the usual 24 Chrome browser tabs. The Surface Pro 8's 11th Gen Intel CPU didn't even flinch with four tabs simultaneously streaming two 1080p YouTube videos and Twitch streams apiece. We expect no less from the Surface Pro 9, given its upgraded 12th Gen Intel CPU.

If you're gift shopping or looking for a versatile 2-in-1 device for yourself, the Surface Pro 9 is a solid buy. Especially at $280 off!