Meta Quest Pro leak reveals first look at new VR headset — and it looks legit

Meta Quest Pro is set to launch at the Meta Connect 2022 on October 11, but we may have already seen a first look at the new VR headset — thanks to leaked images and a video from Zectariuz Gaming.



Spotted by The Verge, content creator Ramiro Cardenas posted a video of the Meta Quest Pro that was apparently left unattended in a hotel room, according to a Reddit post. The clip shows the VR headset and controllers being taken out of a box with an official-looking "Meta Quest Pro" label. Plus, the design of Meta's next VR headset looks identical to the renders shown by YouTuber SadlyItsBradley.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Zectariuz Gaming ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Zectariuz Gaming ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Zectariuz Gaming ) Image 1 of 3

From the images and video shown, we see Cardenas unboxing a black VR headset and controller, with the headset boasting three cameras on the visor. The controllers also look vastly different from the Meta Quest 2's controllers, seeing as there is no loop in sight. What's more, the top of the controller shown has what looks like a small, circular sensor, which could be used for better body tracking capabilities.



We've heard about VR controller cameras before, and Project Cambria could be the VR headset to use this kind of body tracking senor.

(Image credit: Zectariuz Gaming)

The Quest 2 Pro will reportedly have two brand spankin' new 2.38-inch, mini-LED, 2160 x 2160-pixel displays (an improvement from the Quest 2's dual 1832 x 1920-pixel LCD panels). The upcoming headset also allegedly swaps its 1P Fresnel lenses for a 2P, pancake-style design.



Speaking to Laptop Mag, SadlyItsBradley (Bradley Lynch) secured an unofficial rough-draft model of the Quest Pro (which could also be named the Meta Quest 2 Pro). This could be the same model seen in the leak, as Cardenas shows the label of the VR headset's box that states: “Not for resale - engineering sample."



According to Lynch earlier this year, the Quest Pro has more mixed-reality capabilities (AR and VR), and is now more adjustable to fit a user's head thanks to three IPD adjustments and a dial on the back of the headset that can be adjusted to tighten the device (this can be seen in the video).



What's more, the headset is lightweight and well-balanced, and eye and face tracking are allegedly excellent; the headset could even pick up the flaring of one's nostrils.



While the alleged Meta Quest Pro shown in the leak looks legit, there is still a lot more to find out — from how it runs to its tracking capabilities. While we wait for the big announcement on October 11, check out the best Quest 2 games out right now.