Max Payne 1 and 2 remakes in the works for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Remedy Entertainment announced it will remake Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne, with the project set to be on the scale of a "typical Remedy AAA-game production" for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.



Remedy, the game studio behind the iconic Max Payne, Alan Wake, and Control, entered a new development agreement with publisher Rockstar Games to greenlight the new Max Payne project. Currently, the remakes are in the concept development stage, but Remedy states it will develop the games as a single title, while the game’s development budget will be financed by Rockstar Games.

In the announcement, the game studio stated the remakes will be powered by the Northlight game engine, the same one used in critically acclaimed Control and the upcoming Alan Wake 2.



“We were thrilled when our long-time friends at Remedy approached us about remaking the original Max Payne games,” said Sam Houser, Founder of Rockstar Games. “We are massive fans of the work the Remedy team has created over the years, and we can’t wait to play these new versions.”

(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

Remedy CEO Tero Virtala continues: “We’re hugely excited to be working with our partners at Rockstar Games once again for the chance to bring the story, action and atmosphere of the original Max Payne games back to players in new ways.”



It's been over 20 years since the release of the first Max Payne in 2001, and since then we've seen many games incorporate its ground-breaking "bullet-time" feature — most recently in WolfEye Studios' Weird West. Seeing Max Payne dive all over the place in both classic titles on next-gen consoles will be a treat, especially with the original developers at the helm. We have yet to find out when the remakes will be released, but it's expected to be a while seeing as its starting stages.



Max Payne isn't the only remake on the horizon, as we also have a Splinter Cell Remake and Dead Space Remake to look forward to. Stay tuned for further updates,