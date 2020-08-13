Marvel Games teases an exciting future for Spider-Man, Avengers

In an exclusive with Entertainment Weekly, Creative Head of Marvel Games Bill Rosemann provides in-depth detail on what players can expect from both Marvel's Avengers and Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Rosemann also explains how "each game is in the Marvel universe, but they're in their own reality," which allows for creators to build their own worlds without worrying about overlap between stories.

Marvel Games' current phase

Insomniac Games Creative Director Bryan Intihar described how the legacy of Marvel's Spider-Man eventually funneling into Miles Morales was planned from the very beginning. “We knew really early that [Spider-Man] was going to end with [Miles Morales] getting the spider bite."

Bill Rosemann often acted as the medium who tried to keep the "feel" of Marvel's Games consistent. Apparently, he would attend meetings bringing "stacks of comic books and post-it notes on various panels." He also believed that Marvel's Spider-Man was a "proof of concept," and that the future of this world lies in the hands of Miles Morales.

When Rosemann was asked about the future of Marvel Games, he made it clear that they're "concentrating really hard on making Marvel's Avengers, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales the best games possible." He added, "As the late great Stan Lee said, 'Stay tuned, True Believers!'"

Crystal Dynamics Studio Head Scot Amos also added that Marvel's Avengers' many easter eggs are "intentional," alluding to an exciting array of future characters. As written in the Entertainment Weekly piece, Amos says "actors are still recording, remotely and in secret, material for the next set of characters, to be revealed down the line."