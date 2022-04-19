Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro drops to its cheapest price at Amazon and CostCo

The M1 Pro-powered 14-inch MacBook Pro is one of the best pro-user laptops out there. And for a limited time, the 512GB model is being reduced to its lowest ever price.

Amazon and CostCo are currently offering the MacBook Pro 14 with 512GB SSD and M1 Pro for just $1,749. That's a massive $250 discount and one of the best laptop deals we've seen today.

Apple M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14 (512GB): was $1,999 now $1,749 @ Amazon

Amazon currently takes $250 off the 512GB MacBook Pro 14. It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 14-core GPU for graphics. In our M1 MacBook Pro 14 review, its elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life earned it a 4 out of 5 star rating. It's the Editor's Choice best laptop for power-users.

Apple M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14 (512GB): was $1,999 now $1,749 @ CostCo

CostCo is also chopping $250 off the 512GB MacBook Pro 14. It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 14-core GPU for graphics. In our M1 MacBook Pro 14 review, its elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life earned it a 4 out of 5 star rating. It's the Editor's Choice best laptop for power-users.

In our M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14 review, we praise its sleek, elegant design, stunning display, and ample array of ports. This Editor's Choice award-winning laptop is an incredible system for power users with the 8-core M1 Pro chip offering both performance and stamina, the mini-LED backlit display packing incredible color and definition, and the 14-core GPU crushing the most demanding tasks.

To test its performance, we launched 70 open tabs of Google Chrome and a few YouTube videos and Twitch streams. The MacBook Pro showed no signs of slowing down. In our lab, the MacBook Pro notched a score of 12,477 on the Geekbench 5.4 overall performance test which beats the 4,906 premium laptop average.

With a weight of 3.5-pounds and measuring 12.3 x 8.7 x 0.6-inch MacBook Pro, the M1 MacBook Pro is ultraportable. It weighs less than the Dell XPS 15 (4.3 pounds, 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7 inches), Microsoft Surface Studio (4 pounds, 12.7 x 9 x 0.8 inches) and Razer Blade 14 (3.9 pounds, 12.6 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches).

Connectivity-wise, the MacBook Pro 14 sports a full HDMI port, SDXC card reader, and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. It also equips you with a headphone jack and MagSafe charger.

If you're due for a new laptop and want the best, the MacBook Pro 14 is a solid choice. Especially at $250 off.