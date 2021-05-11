MacBook Air's possible redesign detailed in new renders — not everyone will be happy

While the MacBook Air (M1, 2020) was a massive upgrade for the performance of the MacBook Air line, it didn't do anything for the somewhat dated design of the laptop. However, last week a report popped up that the 2021 MacBook Air would be getting a colorful refresh.

The same source, the oft-reliable Jon Prosser, is back today with a collection of new renders of the MacBook Air 2021 models that he indicates are based on actual images that he received from one of his sources.

While not infallible, Prosser has a solid track record on Apple leaks in particular. However, take everything with a grain of salt as he does miss occasionally and products can change, but it's certainly worth taking a look at.

While he does offer that some details are uncertain, the renders make some assumptions on the display as that wasn't clearly visible in the images that he received. Although he doesn't know the size of the bezels, they are apparently white, which likely won't go over well with some users.

(Image credit: Jon Prosser/RendersByIan)

As you can see the keyboard follows suit in all white. The other notable changes to the keyboard include full-size function keys and of course the new power button/fingerprint sensor. Prosser believes the trackpad may be slightly smaller as well due to the increased size of the function keys.

The colors themselves will apparently match up either identically or nearly identically to the stands of the new iMac models. That includes blue, silver, purple, orange, yellow, green and red. Unsurprisingly, the design language also mirrors the more squared-off look that is permeating the entire Apple lineup, ditching the familiar tapered MacBook Air look.

(Image credit: Jon Prosser/RendersByIan)

Taking a look at the bottom of the laptop, you have two rubberized strips that run virtually the entire height of the laptop, as opposed to the familiar four circular dots near the corners.

The MacBook Air 2021 will allegedly feature a single USB-C port on both the left and right of the laptop, which is the best case scenario if you are only going to get two. Prosser could not discern from the images he was sent whether MagSafe was present as is rumored for the 14-inch MacBook Pro 2021, the Air would certainly be a prime candidate for it.

(Image credit: Jon Prosser/RendersByIan)

The last detail that Prosser had to share was that his sources indicate the MacBook Air redesign will arrive at the very end of the year at the earliest and could easily slip into 2022, so keep that in mind if you are holding out for one of these colorful laptops.