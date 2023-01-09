MacBook Air 2023 tipped to have 15-inch display — 12-inch MacBook now unlikely

Apple is rumored to be planning a 15-inch MacBook Air for 2023, but no longer plans to release the mysterious 12-inch model anytime soon, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman (opens in new tab).



Discussing Apple's Mac lineup in 2023, which is expected to include the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max, Gurman states that a 15-inch MacBook Air is planned for this year. This would be the first MacBook Air to break from the 13.3-inch display size, with word of the 15.5-inch display size popping up last year.



Gurman also notes that the expected 12-inch MacBook is "no longer on Apple's near-term road map," indicating that a smaller Apple laptop won't be coming anytime soon. However, as previously reported, it could arrive in early 2024 instead. It would be the company's tiniest laptop since the 12-inch MacBook, which launched in 2015; Apple discontinued it in 2019.

(Image credit: Future)

Both Apple trackers Ming-Chi Kuo and Mark Gurman have indicated the new 15-inch model for a spring 2023 launch, meaning we could see it at Apple’s usual WWDC event in June.



We can expect it to look similar to the M2 MacBook Air, seeing as it was only recently revamped. But word on the street is it will be similar in size to the 16-inch MacBook Pro, albeit keeping its usual trademarks like its thin and light design.



It's still uncertain what Apple will reveal in 2023, but Gurman claims this year will be all about its Apple AR/VR headset. Apple's mixed reality headset is likely to launch at a spring event or Apple WWDC in 2023, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (opens in new tab) on Twitter, as the AR/VR headset has been delayed due to a couple of "issues."



