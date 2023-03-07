Logitech's best-selling gaming headset drops to just $29 — all-time low price

Logitech G435 Lightspeed is one of the best gaming headsets to buy on a budget. If you're looking for some cheap headphones for use with multiple devices, listen up.

Right now, you can get the Logitech G435 Lightspeed Gaming Headset for just $29 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. It normally costs $79, so that's $50 in savings — its biggest discount yet. This is the lowest price we've seen for this Logitech headset and one of the best gaming deals out there.

Save $50 on the eco-friendly Logitech G435 Lightspeed Gaming Headset. It offers 18 hours of battery life and fun, stylish colors to choose from. The lightweight suspension headband and soft memory foam earpads keep you comfy for hours. The Logitech G435 features built-in mics and is compatible with Dolby Atmos. It works with PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and mobile phones.

Logitech's G435 Lightspeed works with multiple devices and has a rated battery life of 18 hours. It features 40mm drivers and supports Dolby Atmos and Windows Sonic for a surround-sound listening experience.

Logitech G435 Lightspeed review, we liked its colorful, eco-friendlyd design and good battery life. Although sound quality could be better for games like Fortnite, audio was balanced while playing God of War during real-world testing. The gaming headset's beamforming mics delivered crisp, clear voice chat playing Dungeons and Dragons on Foundry and talking with people on Discord. While listening to the song “Glimpse of Us” by Joji, the headset's speakers did a beautiful job of playing the music and balancing the vocals.

The Logitech G435 Lightspeed easily pairs with any Bluetooth-enabled device. It works with PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and mobile phones. If you're going green, you'll be happy to know the G435 Lightspeed is an eco-friendly gaming headset. Its eco-friendly design consists of at least 22% certified post-consumer recycled plastic.

At just $29, the Logitech G435 Lightspeed is a no-brainer if you don't want to spend a fortune on a gaming headset.