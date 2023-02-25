Logitech mouse and keyboard deals — save up to 50%

If you're looking for a Logitech keyboard or mouse — or both, we have good news. Amazon and other retailers are slashing prices on select Logitech PC and gaming accessories.

One standout deal is the Logitech K380 Portable Wireless Keyboard for $29 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. It's ideal for anyone who wants to enjoy portable and comfortable typing from anywhere. For a hassle-free set up, the Logitech K380 pairs seamlessly via Bluetooth with Android, iPhone, iPad, AppleTV and more. Simply put, this compact keyboard makes a great addition to any arsenal of gadgets.

Looking for a compact wireless mouse? Nab the Logitech Pebble M350 Wireless Mouse for just $19 (opens in new tab) ($20 off) — a steal of deal. Enjoy silent clicking and scrolling with the perfect portable mouse for minimalists. In a similar deal, it's bundled with a keyboard in the Logitech MK470 Slim Combo for $30 at Walmart (opens in new tab) ($29 off).

With discounts like this, it's evident that select Logitech accessories are priced to move this weekend. See more of our favorite discounts below.

Logitech mouse and keyboard deals

(opens in new tab) Logitech K380 Portable Wireless Keyboard: $39 $28 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 on the Logitech K380 portable wireless keyboard. It pairs within seconds to Bluetooth-enabled devices like Windows, Mac, Android, iPhone, iPad, and AppleTV. Users can easily search for content to watch on Apple TV or quickly turn a tablet into a laptop and type away anywhere. It's also available at Dell (opens in new tab) in a variety of colors.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G203 Wired Gaming Mouse: $39 $19 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now 50% off, the Logitech G203 wired gaming mouse is a wise choice for gamers on a budget. It features an 8,000 DPI sensor, LightSync RGB and 6 programmable buttons. This is the gaming mouse to buy if you're looking for accuracy and simplicity.

(opens in new tab) Logitech MK540 Advanced Wireless Keyboard & Mouse: $65 $45 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $15 on the MK540 Advanced wireless mouse and keyboard combo. It's engineered to provide precision, comfort, and reliability for Windows and ChromeOS computers.

(opens in new tab) Logitech MK470 Slim Combo: $49 $30 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $19 on the Logitech MK470 Combo. This bundle includes a Logitech keyboard and Logitech M350 Pebble wireless mouse. The kit's simple plug-and-play USB receiver is easy to set up and covers a range of 10 feet. It works with Windows and Chrome OS devices.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard: $69 $49 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 on the Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard. It features spill-resistant tactile mech-dome keyswitches, customizable LightSync RGB lighting and dedicated media controls. If you're looking for durable pro-grade performance, for less, don't sleep on the Logitech G213.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: $129 $59 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 54% on the Logitech G Pro Mechanical Keyboard with League of Legends design. Decked out in iconic League of Legends colors, this pro-grade keyboard brings out the best player in you. It features tactile switches, and a compact, super-portable tenkeyless design. Programmable lightsync RGB lets you customize colors and animations for your setup via the Logitech G HUB.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G Pro Wireless Mouse: $129 $49 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 on the Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse with League of Legends design. It features removable left and right side buttons which make it truly ambidextrous. The DPI button sits on the underside of the mouse to eliminate unintentional DPI shifts during gameplay.

(opens in new tab) Logitech MX Anywhere 2S: $60 $45 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $15 on the Logitech MZ Anywhere 2S wirless mobile mouse. It works wherever you do across up to three devices. Heck, yu can even navigate and copy-pastes among them.

More Logitech deals

(opens in new tab) Logitech StreamCam: $169 $129 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 on the Logitech StreamCam — a newbie-friendly, premium streaming camera for gamers and content creators. Record and stream videos up to 1080p at 60fps via PC and Mac.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G Pro X Gaming Headset: $129 $59 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 on the Logitech G Pro X — League of Legends Edition. It features 50mm drivers and a Blue Voice microphone technology for consistent, studio quality two-way in-game chat. This gaming headset's sturdy and lightweight aluminum and steel frame is built to last. It features passive noise-cancelling and soft memory foam leatherette earpads for optimal comfort.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel: $299 $249 @ Target (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel. It features floor Pedals, real force feedback, stainless steel paddle shifters, and a leather steering wheel Cover. It works with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Mac.