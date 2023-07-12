Live
Apple deals on Prime Day LIVE — Save on iPhone, MacBook, AirPods, and more
Hurry! These Prime Day Apple deals end soon...
We're into the final day of Prime Day, and the Apple deals are rolling in thick and heavy. This is your last chance to snag them before it all ends at midnight tonight!
From discounts on every MacBook (including $100 off the 15-inch MacBook Air) to cheap AirPods Pro 2, and everything inbetween, this is the best time to shop for Apple gadgets.
We have curated hubs of all the best MacBook deals and iPad deals, but for live updates on every huge Apple saving, keep this page open or bookmarked.
Best Apple Prime Day deals in the US
- AirPods Pro 2:
$249$199 @ Amazon
- Apple MacBook Air M2:
$1,099$949 @ B&H
- iPad (9th gen):
$329$249 @ Amazon
- Apple 14" MacBook Pro M2 Pro:
$1,999$1,799 @ B&H
- iPad (10th gen):
$599$529 @ Amazon
- Apple 15-inch MacBook Air:
$1,299$1,199 @ B&H
Best Apple Prime Day deals in the UK
- AirPods Pro 2:
£249£209 @ Amazon
- Apple 15-inch MacBook Air M2:
£1,399£1,289 @ Amazon
- iPad (9th Gen):
£369£299 @ Amazon
- Apple 2023 MacBook Pro 14 (512GB SSD):
£2,149£2,000 @ Amazon
Hello and welcome to our Apple deals live blog, where we'll be bringing you every top deal we can find across Apple's entire range of gadgets.
We're just a few hours left of the main event, and now is the time you really start to see stock getting snapped up, so if you spot something on here, don't hesitate!
In the US, you can get $100 off the brand new 15-inch MacBook Air, $50 off AirPods Pro 2, and much more.
In the UK, the deals are pretty similar, with £40 off AirPods Pro 2 and £70 off Apple Watch Series 8 being two of our big recommendations.
