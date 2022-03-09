Live
PlayStation's March State of Play: Live updates
Sony's next State of Play is finally here
By Momo Tabari published
Sony has a PlayStation State of Play happening today. It begins at 2pm PST / 5pm EST / 10pm GMT and is set to run for around 20 minutes. We weren't given many hints on what content will be included, but we can expect a "special focus" on games from PlayStation's Japanese publishers throughout both PS4 and PS5 consoles.
We will be updating this live blog with all the latest news coming out of Sony's March State of Play. We could see updates on Strangers of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Pragmata, Final Fantasy XVI and more, so be sure to tune in on YouTube and Twitch
We're three hours away from Sony's March State of Play, where we're expecting a "special focus" on games from PlayStation's Japanese publishers throughout both PS4 and PS5 consoles.
Sony has also confirmed that the State of Play will feature no updates on PSVR 2 hardware or games. While this may be disappointing to some fans, it could indicate that the company is saving these updates for an event exclusively focused on PSVR 2.
