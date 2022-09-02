IFA 2022 live: The latest devices from the biggest tech show

Refresh

President of Honor Europe Tony Ran is now on stage, and he's going through the Honor 70, from its design to its cameras. And those cameras come with a unique, dual-ring design, just so it can stand out from the crowd. That, and its "Diamond Pattern."



For a deeper look at the Honor 70, we've got you covered. (Image credit: Future)

MagicOS 7.0 is set to drop in the fourth quarter of this year, meaning those with an Honor phone will be getting a update very soon. It's all about connectivity, allowing users to drag files across Honor phones, tablets, and laptops, and even using the laptop's trackpad to control Hone phones and tablets. "No boundaries between devices," indeed.

(Image credit: Future) CEO George Zhao is greeting us with a video talking about the efforts Honor has made for innovation and change.



This includes the both it's foldable lines, and Zhao announced that they will now be available in Europe! Honor is expanding its reach.

The Honor keynote is about to kick off! And it's a full house. We've already checked out some of the brand's devices, and even have a hands-on with the Honor 70. So, what else is up its sleeve? (Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future) Now, this could come in handy once we head into the colder months. Inko's Portable USB Heating Pad comes in different colors and sizes, and its stain-resistant thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) is soft, light, and portable. It only needs 7.5W of power, and can be placed anywhere. As in, becoming a makeshift seat warmer for when you're working at your desk and don't want to turn any heaters on (save that cash)



It comes in Rose Wood, Midnight Blue, Urban Gray, Amber Brown, and Forest Green. Plus, you can nab one on Amazon (if it's available).

(Image credit: Future) The Samsung Odyssey Ark is a different breed of gaming monitor, and seeing it up close when placed vertically says it all. It's the "world's first" 55-inch 165Hz curved gaming screen with Quantum Matrix and Sound Dome tech.



As you can see in our Odyssey Ark first look, there are better use cases in vertical mode than just playing Fortnite in the one I saw. As a side note, I'm pretty sure that display would touch my office's ceiling.

(Image credit: Future) Also came across this Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition, which we've already had a hands-on with. However, that one had a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU and Intel Core i7-12700H processor. This one sports a RTX 3080 GPU and Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, so you better believe it offers crazy performance.



We already love the gaming laptop's powerful gaming and overall performance, bright and vibrant display, and its smooth 3D experience. However, we were let down by its mushy keyboard and clunky design. Still, if you like power, you'll love the Helios.

(Image credit: Future) I struggled to get a good angle of the 49-inch Ultra Curve Gaming Monitor from TCL, because it's very wide. But I'd made space for it on my desk, if though it definitely wouldn't fit.



It sports a 3840x1080 resolution with a 144Hz frame rate, and despite these specs, it still offers a 1ms response time. That, and 90% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage and HDR 400. That gameplay looked super smooth.

(Image credit: Future) Told you there were more AI cats running about. Where are all the AI dogs at?

(Image credit: Future) Oh, and there's the Honor Pad 8. This sleek-looking Android tablet boasts a 12-inch, 2K display, and the company is talking up its eight loudspeaker "DTS+Honor Histen Sound" system. It looks like it's been made for streaming movies, TV shows, and all kinds of content, and I would not say no to watching House of the Dragon on this slab.



Honor has a keynote later today, so I'm sure we'll learn more about its devices on show and (possibly) something the brand is hiding up its sleeve.

(Image credit: Future) Got to check out the devices Honor is showing off this year, including the Honor Magic 4 Pro 5G with a sleek edge-to-edge LTPO display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 100W charging, and a "50MP+50MP+64MP Triple Camera System." Along with the well-designed cases on show, it was quite a looker. (Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future) I don't know much about cars, but this Lego Technic Ferrari I cam across looks to be my kind of vehicle. More to show off rather than drive, of course. Unless it can drive? Either way, a nice set piece among all the other tech around the place.

(Image credit: Future) Qualcomm and Meta announced a multi-year deal, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg himself (kind of) showed up with a short video clip explaining how upcoming Quest devices will use custom-made Qualcomm chips for a bigger VR experience. However, we're still a while away, Zuckerberg states.

(Image credit: Future) As for the Qualcomm keynote, here's a recap of everything that went down:



President and CEO Cristiano Amon talked about the next step in Snapdragon chips with Dr. Aon-Joon Chai annoucing the next chapter in the Qualcomm and Samsung partnership. More Galaxy smartphones, tablets, and PCs will be using Snapdragon power — celebrating the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.



Qualcomm is making a big push towards connectivity, too. X70 is the best 5G modem in the industry, the Qualcomm CEO states. And that Wi-Fi 7 is already here, which (obviously) includes faster speeds with multiple connections at once. This includes 320Mhz (2 x 160Mhz channels), twice as fast as Wi-Fi 6, with 5Gbps speeds. All this also translates to better efficiency, meaning Snapdragon-powered devices aim to deliver better battery life. Oh, and satellite communications, something one of our writers really wants.



Audio-wise, we're also getting lossless music streaming and crystal clear audio thanks to a partnership with Bose.

(Image credit: Future) Before I get into the Qualcomm keynote, this is the first thing I spotted while walking along the halls: AI Cats. These ones are from Maicat.ai, with the robotic cats boasting face- and voice-pattern recognition, OLED eyes, a speaker, and 20 actuators so they can act "naturally."



Oh, and those weren't the only AI cats prowling about...