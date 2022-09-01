Lenovo Glasses T1 unveiled: Take a private big screen experience anywhere

Lenovo has a new pair of smart glasses in town, and it aims to be your new display to keep prying eyes at bay when using your laptop or smartphone on the move — and that includes Windows laptops, MacBooks, Android phones, iPhones, and pretty much anything with a USB-C port.



Just in time for IFA 2022, the Lenovo Glasses T1 beam a virtual monitor to your eyes, and the brand claims you can play games, stream content, and work on a personal monitor that only you can see. With the micro OLED display it packs, along with 1080p per eye resolution at 60Hz, Lenovo aims to take smart glasses to new heights (sorry, Ray-Ban Stories).

Lenovo Glasses T1

The Lenovo Glasses T1, also known as the Lenovo Yoga Glasses in China, are set to go on sale in late 2022 in China. It will be available in other select markets in 2023, but Lenovo has yet to reveal what regions can expect them first. Pricing is still up in the air, but the brand is targeting the smart glasses to be under $500. The official price will be announced closer to launch.

(Image credit: Future)

The Glasses T1 look like a relatively standard pair of black sunglasses at first glance (bar the obvious USB-C cable on the left temple), but inside you'll find a somewhat hidden micro OLED display boasting 1920 X 1080-pixel per eye resolution. What's more, it can manage a smooth, 60Hz frame rate and offers a 10,000:1 contrast ratio.



The display also has TUV Low Blue Light and TUV Flicker Reduced certification, for those worried about putting a screen so close to your face.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Like many smart glasses on the market, it also comes with high-fidelity built-in speakers on the temples, along with volume buttons that I imagine will come in handy when out in public. Speaking of, Lenovo claims the glasses offer a "private workspace to prevent shoulder surfing," meaning what you see really will be for your eyes only.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The Glasses T1 virtually every device with a USB-C port, including Windows, Android, and macOS devices. But iPhones aren't left out either, as Lenovo offers an optional HDMI to Glasses Adapter that works with Apple's aging Lightning connection. Lenovo also claims the wearable delivers "high optical efficiency and low overall power consumption," all so your device's battery doesn't drain. That said, until we try these out ourselves, we'll put a pin in that.



There's plenty to like about these specs, and they even come with swappable nose clips, adjustable temple arms, and support custom prescription lenses via an in-box attachable frame. Are Lenovo's Glasses T1 the wearables we've been looking for over Meta's Ray-Ban Stories and the Razer Anzu smart glasses? We'll keep you posted.