How to watch Xbox's Gamescom 2021 showcase

Xbox's latest Gamescom will feature updates on 2021 games

Xbox Gamescom 2021
(Image: © Microsoft)

Xbox's Gamescom 2021 is going live today with a showcase that is set to run for 90 minutes. We already know Dying Light 2 will make an appearance at the show, but beyond that, it's a mystery.

Aaron Greenberg did set expectations by claiming there would be "no new reveals or major surprises." Instead, the event will feature updates on the games coming to the Xbox platform this year.

How to watch Xbox's Gamescom 2021

Xbox's Gamescom 2021 is available to stream through Twitch, YouTube, Facebook Gaming, and Twitter. The event begins at 10am PT/1pm ET and is set to run for 90 minutes. Xbox promises we'll receive updates on games coming this Holiday, along with new things to look forward to on Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox's Gamescom 2021 show is set to start in a couple of hours. Anything could happen, but expectations should be limited to games launching this year. We'll more than likely see more footage of Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, but beyond this, it's anyone's guess.