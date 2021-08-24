How to watch Xbox's Gamescom 2021 showcase

Xbox's Gamescom 2021 is going live today with a showcase that is set to run for 90 minutes. We already know Dying Light 2 will make an appearance at the show, but beyond that, it's a mystery.

Aaron Greenberg did set expectations by claiming there would be "no new reveals or major surprises." Instead, the event will feature updates on the games coming to the Xbox platform this year.

How to watch Xbox's Gamescom 2021

Xbox's Gamescom 2021 is available to stream through Twitch, YouTube, Facebook Gaming, and Twitter. The event begins at 10am PT/1pm ET and is set to run for 90 minutes. Xbox promises we'll receive updates on games coming this Holiday, along with new things to look forward to on Xbox Game Pass.