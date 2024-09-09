'Glowtime' Apple pre-event LIVE: iPhone 16, Apple Watch 10, AirPods, and more

Welcome to Laptop Mag's coverage of the September 2024 Apple iPhone event. Today, Apple will unveil a new iPhone 16 lineup alongside the latest models of Apple Watch and AirPods.

Not only will we be getting you up to speed on the latest iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods rumors in advance of today's presentation, but we'll also be covering the event live, and offering follow-up coverage throughout the rest of the day.

You can find out when and how to watch Apple's "It's Glowtime" iPhone event below, or stick with us as we explore everything we know about today's event and the hardware we expect to take center stage. Let's get started!

How to watch the Apple's "It's Glowtime" iPhone event

Apple's 'Glowtime' event will take place at 10 a.m. PT (or 1 p.m. ET). Typically Apple's iPhone showcases last for around 90 minutes, and we expect to see at least new models of iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

Watching from outside the US? Check out the times below for when the event starts in your region:

US & Canada: Today @ 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. ET

Today @ 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. ET United Kingdom: Today @ 6 p.m. BST

Today @ 6 p.m. BST Europe: Today @ 7 p.m. CEST

Today @ 7 p.m. CEST India: Today @ 10:30 p.m. IST

Today @ 10:30 p.m. IST Australia and New Zealand: Tomorrow @ 3 a.m. AET, 5 a.m. NZST

If you want to watch along live, you can do so through the following sites:

Can't catch the even live? No problem! Leave this page open to automatically catch posts as they go live, or bookmark it and get up to speed with a full recap of events with follow-up coverage later in the day.