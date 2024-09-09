'Glowtime' Apple pre-event LIVE: iPhone 16, Apple Watch 10, AirPods, and more
The latest news and rumors heading into Apple's iPhone 16 event
Welcome to Laptop Mag's coverage of the September 2024 Apple iPhone event. Today, Apple will unveil a new iPhone 16 lineup alongside the latest models of Apple Watch and AirPods.
Not only will we be getting you up to speed on the latest iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods rumors in advance of today's presentation, but we'll also be covering the event live, and offering follow-up coverage throughout the rest of the day.
You can find out when and how to watch Apple's "It's Glowtime" iPhone event below, or stick with us as we explore everything we know about today's event and the hardware we expect to take center stage. Let's get started!
How to watch the Apple's "It's Glowtime" iPhone event
Apple's 'Glowtime' event will take place at 10 a.m. PT (or 1 p.m. ET). Typically Apple's iPhone showcases last for around 90 minutes, and we expect to see at least new models of iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.
Watching from outside the US? Check out the times below for when the event starts in your region:
- US & Canada: Today @ 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. ET
- United Kingdom: Today @ 6 p.m. BST
- Europe: Today @ 7 p.m. CEST
- India: Today @ 10:30 p.m. IST
- Australia and New Zealand: Tomorrow @ 3 a.m. AET, 5 a.m. NZST
If you want to watch along live, you can do so through the following sites:
Can't catch the even live? No problem! Leave this page open to automatically catch posts as they go live, or bookmark it and get up to speed with a full recap of events with follow-up coverage later in the day.
The stars of today's showcase will most likely be Apple's iPhone Pro models. This year's iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max handsets will once again be among the best smartphones on the market thanks to some impressive upgrades over last year's models.
We've once again been lucky enough to steal a glimpse at each handset's rumored specs and pricing, and it's all pointing to yet another solid refresh for Apple's premium iPhones. Let's take a quick look at what we can expect.
|Header Cell - Column 0
|iPhone 16 Pro
|iPhone 16 Pro Max
|Price
|~$1,099
|~$1,199
|Screen size
|6.3-inch
|6.9-inch
|Refresh rate
|120Hz
|120Hz
|Storage
|256/512GB, 1TB
|256/512GB, 1TB
|Processor
|Apple A18 Pro
|Apple A18 Pro
|RAM
|8GB
|8GB
|Apple Intelligence
|✅
|✅
|Ultra wide camera
|48-megapixel
|48-megapixel
|Optical zoom
|5x optical
|5x optical
|Wi-Fi connectivity
|Wi-Fi 7
|Wi-Fi 7
|Battery
|3,355 mAh
|4,676 mAh
|Design
|Titanium
|Titanium
Thankfully, it would appear from everything we've seen so far that both the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will retain their $799 and $899 asking prices.
However, for a further glimpse at what you might be able to expect in terms of pricing, we've rounded up a look at some of the deals we expect to see after the handset is revealed later today.
We'll be updating this list when official news breaks, but if you're already locked in on wanting to purchase this year's iPhone, then check out our predictions of the best deals and discounts that early adopters can expect to see.
Perhaps the upgrade that will have the biggest impact on the iPhone 16 is its rumored increase to RAM, which will see the device take the leap from 6GB to 8GB — in turn seeing the handset able to support the AI features included with the upcoming Apple Intelligence suite for iOS 18.
This upgrade would mean that all models of iPhone 16 will be compatible with the upcoming feature, as would the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, which also offer 8GB of RAM. However, that also suggests that the vast majority of iPhones won't support on-device Apple Intelligence.
That said, Apple may offer cloud computing options for lower-specced handsets, though whether or not they'll gain access to all Apple Intelligence features this way remains to be seen.
If you're hoping for any further upgrades to coincide with the iPhone 16's rear-camera shakeup, then we may have some bad news for you, at least for this year.
According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, we shouldn't expect much change in the specs of the iPhone 16's cameras to the iPhone 15 that came before it. That means seeing a return of the same 48MP main lens met with a 12MP ultrawide array and the same 12MP selfie camera.
Those seeking an upgraded photography experience from the base iPhone may want to skip this year's offering, as it's reported that the base iPhone 17 will at least feature a 24MP upgrade to the handset's selfie camera.
The iPhone 16's new camera layout won't be the only visual change we expect to see revealed today. Another change for the iPhone 16 could see Apple wave goodbye to its pastel colorways for the most part, bringing in some deeper hues thanks to blue and teal/green additions that join the lineup's black, white, and pink options.
These new, bolder colors are likely the result of Apple bringing the iPhone 15 Pro's color-infused back glass to its base models this year, allowing for stronger tones and a more striking, stand-out look for the handsets.
Beyond its specs, the iPhone 16 is said to feature a new re-deigned camera island that switches out the previously diagonal layout for a vertically stacked set of lenses. Why the change? The answer may be linked to Apple's mixed-reality headset, the Vision Pro.
Last year, the iPhone 15 Pro received an update that saw its ultrawide and telephoto lenses switch places. We caught early wind of this change thanks to one reliable tipster's claims in May 2023.
At the time we weren't sure exactly why Apple intended to make such a switch, given that it would make no real aesthetic difference to the phone or its photography. However, as we would later find out, it was all to do with further taking advantage of the Vision Pro's ability to view spatial photographs.
On a related note - the camera arrangement has changed, compared to the 14 Pro / Pro Max.The Ultra Wide and Telephoto cameras have swapped positions - so the camera between the flash and LiDAR sensor is the one with periscope lens on the 15 Pro Max (regular telephoto on 15 Pro) https://t.co/J0QYdPsNH7May 16, 2023
The revised camera layout for the iPhone 15 Pro models allowed them to engage in the taking of spatial photographs, perfect for playback on the Vision Pro headset.
The iPhone 16's redesigned camera array, should (in theory) now be positioned in a way to allow similar spatial photography opportunities when the device is turned to landscape, making it an affordable option for those looking to add another dimension to their digital snaps.
Let's start things off with a brief look at the device that will no doubt draw a lot of attention today: the iPhone 16.
While iPhone Pro models will, generally speaking, gain a lot more attention due to their higher specs and advanced hardware, this year's iPhone 16 is bound to catch the eye of many as it reportedly sports a new look, offers new colors, and will hopefully retain the same affordable price tag.
We've seen plenty of leaks emerge about the iPhone 16 ahead of today's event, including those that hint towards the handset's reported specs and pricing. Check out a brief rundown of the base iPhone 16 models below.
The build-up to today's Apple iPhone event begins now! We're live and will be offering quick rundowns of everything surrounding the latest iPhone 16, Apple Watch 10/Ultra, and AirPods expected to be revealed later today! Stay tuned.
