Like new refurbished laptop deals start from $750 in Dell's Summer Outlet Sale

By Hilda Scott
Like new refurbished laptops start from $750 in Dell's Summer Outlet Sale

The Dell Outlet Summer Sale Event is in full swing with deep discounts on refurbished laptops. Frugal shoppers can take advantage of huge savings on a like new condition Dell XPS, Dell Inspiron, and Alienware gaming laptops. 

Plus, take an extra 10% off select Dell XPS laptops via coupon, "735735XPS", an extra 10% off Dell Inspiron laptops via coupon, "735835Ins" and an extra 10% off Dell and Alienware gaming laptops via coupon, "735935G55"

Currently, you can get a refurbished Dell XPS 13 for just $750. That's $269 in savings since it normally costs $1,019. Even better, apply coupon, "735735XPS" to drop it down to $675 ($344 off). This is one of the best refurbished laptop deals you can get right now. 

The Dell XPS 13 in this deal has a 13.4- inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit display, Intel Core i5-1230U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. This laptop configuration is suitable for day-to-day multitasking, content streaming, and light gaming. Ultraportable and powerful, the Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops for students and business pros alike. ExpressSign-in and Windows Hello-enabled facial recognition ensure instant, secure logins.

We tested the 2-in-1 version Dell XPS 13 review, which ran on the same GPU as the aforementioned XPS laptop. We gave it a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars for its lightweight, surprisingly good graphics performance and bright, sharp display. 

If you want to invest in a new gaming laptop, Dell has tons of deals on refurbished Alienware gaming laptops. Prices start from $985 for a like new condition Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R7 with 15.6-inch 1080p 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen R7 6800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory.

The Dell Outlet Summer Sale event ends June 19 at 11:59 p.m. E.T.

Dell Outlet Summer Sale event

Dell XPS Laptops (Refurbished): from $750 @ Dell Oulet

Dell XPS Laptops (Refurbished): from $750 @ Dell Oulet
Save up to 35% on refurbished Dell XPS laptops during the Dell Outlet Summer Sale Event. Plus, take an extra 10% off select XPS laptops via coupon, "735735XPS" at checkout. Prices start at $750 for a Dell XPS 13 in like new condition with 13.4- inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit display, Intel Core i5-1230U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD.

Dell Inspiron Laptops (Refurbished): from $420 @ Dell Outlet

Dell Inspiron Laptops (Refurbished): from $420 @ Dell Outlet
Save up to 35% on refurbished Dell Inspiron laptops during the Dell Outlet Summer Sale Event. Plus, take an extra 10% off select Inspiron laptop via coupon, "735835Ins"  at checkout. Prices start at $420 for a like-new condition Dell Inspiron 15 3000 with 15.6- inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit display, Intel Core i5-1230U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD Graphics and 256GB SSD. 

Alienware Gaming Laptops (Refurbished): from $985 @ Dell Outlet

Alienware Gaming Laptops (Refurbished): from $985 @ Dell Outlet
Save up to 35% on refurbished Alienware gaming laptops during the Dell Outlet Summer Sale Event.Take an extra 10% off Dell and Alienware gaming laptops via coupon, "735935G55". Prices start from $985 for a like new condition Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R7 with 15.6-inch 1080p 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen R7 6800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory.

Dell UltraSharp Monitors (Refurbished): up to 65% off @ Dell Outlet

Dell UltraSharp Monitors (Refurbished): up to 65% off @ Dell Outlet
Save up to 65% on Select Dell Outlet UltraSharp monitors. Featuring PremierColor, Dell UltraSharp Monitors offer stunning visuals and comfortable viewing to help maximize your daily productivity. 

