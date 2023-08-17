Lenovo’s Steam Deck competitor leaked, and it looks like a Switch

By Jason England
published

The Lenovo Legion Go is (seemingly) go!

Lenovo Legion Go
(Image credit: Windows Report)

We found out Lenovo is working on its own Steam Deck competitor — known as the Legion Go. And now, images of the device have been seemingly leaked.

Shared by Windows Report, we are seeing a bigger device than the likes of the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally that takes a page from the Nintendo Switch’s playbook.

Large and (sort of) in charge

Lenovo Legion Go

(Image credit: Windows Report)

The first thing you’ll notice from these leaked images is its resemblance to the Nintendo Switch, thanks to those detachable controller pads. This should vastly improve the versatility of play styles for the Legion Go, while reducing the amount of accessories you need to carry around for multiplayer action.

Next up is that bigger display — eight inches to be specific, which is being propped up by a full size kickstand. This is going to be ideal for resting the display on a tray table for long haul travel, instead of trying to set it down on your lap and crane your neck over the system (trust me, it hurts after a while).

Lenovo Legion Go

(Image credit: Windows Report)

Third, this thing is thick. Like, real thick. Other devices like the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally have been kept slim at the sacrifice of battery life, but the fact this has been made a little chunkier makes me confident we’ll see an improved stamina in this machine.

And finally, we have to talk about the controllers themselves. There seems to be a touchpad on the right-side detachable controller, and a lot of programmable buttons on each frame. That includes buttons down the edges, as well as on the back, all of which totals up to vastly more switches than you see on the likes of the Steam Deck.

Outlook

Lenovo Legion Go

(Image credit: Windows Report)

I’m sure Nintendo’s lawyers are looking at every pixel of this image through a magnifying glass to see whether there is something they can litigate against, so I’ll leave the comparisons there.

But there is a lot to be encouraged by here — the detachable controllers probably attach to a pad frame that makes home gaming a cinch, the thickness points to a bigger battery, the vastly expanded set of mappable buttons, and that 8-inch screen.

As for when we may see this device appear, there’s no rumored launch window for it just yet. But when we do start hearing the rumbles, you best believe we’ll be reporting on all the latest news.

