Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist revealed: This 13-inch OLED display can spin

Lenovo revealed its innovative ThinkBook Plus Twist at CES 2023, boasting a rotating,13.3-inch 2.8K OLED display and a e-Ink display with unique twist hinge. Talk about a laptop with a twist.



Following its trend of innovative laptop designs, much like last year's 17-inch ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 with a built-in 8-inch LCD display, Lenovo's new, twistable ThinkBook aims to "reinvent" the 2-in-1 laptop category, all while "maintaining the core attributes of ThinkBook Plus Gen 2."



Along with its 12-inch e-Ink display, latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors, and full-size pen stylus support on both the OLED and e-Ink display, the ThinkBook Plus Twist is one of the more interesting laptops of CES 2023 (so far). For more on the laptop that can twist and shout, we've got you covered below.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist is set to launch in June 2023, with prices starting at $1,649. Lenovo has yet to announce specific specs under the hood, but we can expect a 13th Gen Intel CPU powering the laptop.

(Image credit: Future)

Thanks to the unique twist hinge, the ThinkBook Plus Twist can be used in a variety of modes, from a usual laptop clamshell to tablet mode, along with simply rotating it to one side to offer better viewing angles.



As for the display itself, expect a "narrow-bezel" 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED display with touch glass on one side, and a front-lit colorful 12-inch e-Ink display on the top cover with a 12Hz refresh rate and touch glass. The bezels don't look too narrow, but the e-Ink display comes with a few handy features.

(Image credit: Future)

The e-Ink display can be used in either “typewriter” laptop mode or “e-paper” tablet mode, allowing users to draft, edit, and proofread documents via the keyboard or the pen. Lenovo states the e-Ink display can reduce eye strain from longer periods of use and also uses less power, meaning longer stints between charging. To add an even brighter display, users can switch to the 400-nit OLED display instead.

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

Lenovo also states the ThinkBook Plus Twist comes equipped with a FHD (1080p) camera and great audio, thanks to dual-microphones that offer smart noise cancellation to reduce ambient noise. You can also expect Intel Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, along with an included stylus with a claimed 18 months of battery life.



There is still a lot to find out about the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist, and we'd love to give it a few more twists after our brief time with it at CES 2023. From RTX 40 Series mobile GPUs to the best gaming laptops at CES 2023, we've got you covered.