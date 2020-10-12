Lenovo just announced a new ThinkPad Yoga — and it's a $600 Chromebook with an AMD CPU

Lenovo just announced a new member of its highly praised ThinkPad family: the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook, a flexible Chrome OS laptop sporting a zippy quad-core AMD CPU with a sub-$600 starting price.

The ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook, powered by Chrome Enterprise, targets business consumers with its IT admin-friendly operating system for easy-as-pie management of workforce laptops.

The Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook

The Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook is configured with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 3700C CPU, AMD Radeon integrated graphics, up to 256GB of storage, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5 and a 13.3-inch touch display with slim bezels. You can opt for a 300-nit, full HD IPS panel or a 400-nit, 4K OLED screen.

As you may have guessed with the Yoga label, this ThinkPad Chromebook is a convertible that can transform into several positions thanks to its 360-degree hinge.

Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook (Image credit: Lenovo)

Security-minded users will be relieved to know that the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook comes with a webcam privacy shutter and a fingerprint scanner. Chrome Enterprise ensures that your business will be safe and secure with seamless updates to protect your workforce against evolving, malicious threats.

The ThinkPad Chromebook is also rated for military-grade durability, which means this Lenovo 2-in-1 should be able to withstand shocks, drops and spills. You'll also find a Kensington lock slot on this device.

The ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook comes with a decent selection of ports, including two USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, a microSD card reader and a headset jack.

With many folks now working from home, Lenovo has paid special attention to this Chromebook's video-call capabilities, outfitting it an HD webcam, dual microphones and two speakers to improve remote-work collaboration.

Optional features include a garaged stylus for quick sketching and note-taking, and a world-facing camera for on-the-go snapshots.

Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook (Image credit: Lenovo)

The ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook is only 0.6 inches thick and sports an attractive Abyss Blue chassis, weighing just three pounds. The keyboard features Lenovo's signature red TrackPoint nub. The lid is filled with flashy logos: the word "ThinkPad" is emblazoned across the top-left corner in silver while a gray Chrome logo shines on the top-right. On the bottom-right of the lid, you'll find a Lenovo badge.

The ThinkPad convertible starts at $549 and it will hit store shelves in November.