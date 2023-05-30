Lenovo IdeaPad 3i with touch screen drops to $429 at Best Buy

Best Buy is currently slashing up to $500 off select Intel laptops. Intel 11th Gen-powered laptops are heavily discounted following the release of 13th Gen Intel CPUs. This is good news if you're looking for a price break on a new personal computer.

During the sale, you can get the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i with 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU for just $429. That's $200 off its normal price of $629 and the lowest price we've seen for this configuration.

In terms of laptop deals, this is excellent value for the price.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i: $629 $429 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i and nab it for just under $430. It's a budget-friendly option if you're looking for a sub-$500 Windows laptop. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6 inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. Powered by Windows 11 Home in S Mode, this laptop is streamlined for security and performance.

Lenovo's IdeaPad series laptops are known for their solid performance and quality design. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6 inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. This laptop configuration is ideal for basic tasks like creating docs, managing emails and browsing the internet.

Although we didn't test it, Lenovo IdeaPad 3i customer reviews at Best Buy rate it 4.8 out of 5-stars. Happy owners like the laptop's overall performance, speed and ease of use. Powered by Windows 11 Home in S Mode, this laptop is streamlined for security and performance. All while providing the familiar Windows experience loyal users are accustomed to.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i is worth considering if you're a student, remote worker or casual user who doesn't want to spend upwards of $1,000 for a laptop. Now just under $430, it's a budget-friendly laptop that gets the job done.

This deal ends June 11.