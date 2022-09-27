Lenovo IdeaPad 3 12th gen Intel laptop drops to $549 at Staples

Lenovo's IdeaPad 3 12th gen Intel laptop is one of the best personal computers to buy. Today, Staples offers this capable Windows 11 notebook for a stellar price.

As part of the sale, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is just $549 (opens in new tab). That's $150 off its normal price of $699 and the lowest price ever for this Lenovo laptop.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 3: $699 $549 @ Staples (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the Lenovo IdeaPad 3. Its large FHD display and Dolby Audio makes movies and shows come to life. The laptop's webcam privacy shutter prevents prying eyes from spying. This machine packs a 17.3 inch (1920 x 1080) display, 3.3-GHz 12th gen Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD.

Powered by Microsoft's user-friendly Windows 11 operating system, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is one of the best laptops to buy. This machine packs a 17.3 inch (1920 x 1080) display, 3.3-GHz 12th gen Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD.

For connecting external devices, this laptop has 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, 1 x USB 2.0 port.

Although we didn't test it, Lenovo IdeaPad 3 reviews at Staples average 5 out 5 stars. Happy owners praise its big, brilliant display, large keyboard and snappy performance.

The IdeaPad 3 is ideal for students, business pros and anyone else looking for a capable laptop. It's ideal creating docs, managing emails, browsing the internet and streaming content.

At 4.8 pounds and 10.8 x 15.7 x 0.8 inches, the IdeaPad 3 is a fairly portable 17-inch laptop. It's lighter than the Dell XPS 17 (5.3 pounds,14.7 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches) and HP ZBook Fury 17 G8 (7 pounds,15.7 x 10.5 x 1.1 inches). It's just over a pound heavier than the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED (3.3 pounds, 11.3 x 7.5 x 0.7~1.4 inches).

Now $150 off, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is a budget-friendly pick if you're in the market for a new laptop.