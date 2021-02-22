Lenovo Chromebook Duet hits $230 record low price

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is one of the best laptops for students and anyone else on a tight budget. And for a limited time, you can own this excellent 2-in-1 Chromebook for its lowest price ever.

Right now, you can get the Lenovo Chromebook Duet for $229.99 via coupon, "CBDUET3DEAL" directly from Lenovo. That's $50 off its $299 normal price and the Chromebook Duet's lowest price yet. In fact, this is one of the best laptop deals we've seen all season.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet deal

Lenovo Chromebook Duet: was $280 now $230 @ Lenovo

Now $50 off via coupon, "CBDUET3DEAL", the Lenovo Chromebook Duet is an incredible value 2-in-1 device. You get a capable tablet with a detachable keyboard for use as a laptop — for an incredibly low price. Alongside its sleek design, this tablet delivers good performance and epic battery life. View Deal

Lenovo's beloved Chromebook Duet is one of the best convertible laptops to buy.

The 2-in-1 Chromebook in this deal packs a 10.1-inch (1920 x 1200) display, MediaTek Helio P60T octa-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It also comes with 15GB of Google Drive storage and tons of useful Google Perks.

In our Lenovo Chromebook Duet review, we liked its ultraportable design, color-rich display, and overall performance. We were also impressed by its long lasting battery which endured13 hours on our Laptop Mag battery test. We gave the Lenovo Chromebook Duet an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

In one test, we opened 24 Google Chrome tabs, an additional tab playing a 1080p YouTube video, and opened up Google Docs. Paragraph after paragraph, there was no system slowdown or lag. In our lab, the Chromebook Duet scored 5,526 on the Geekbench 4 overall performance benchmark. It scored higher than the average Chromebook, which has an overall-performance score of 5,293.

At a weight of 2 pounds and 9.6 x 6.7 x 0.7 inches, the Chromebook Duet is more portable than its competitors. It's lighter and smaller than the Samsung Chromebook 3 (2.5 pounds, 11 x 8 x 0.7 inches) and HP Chromebook x360 12b (2.9 pounds, 10.7 x 8.5 x 0.7 inches). As for connectivity, the Chromebook Duet has a single USB Type-C port for power charging, data transfer, DisplayPort and USB on-the-go.

So If you're on the hunt for a super-portable, budget 2-in-1 device, the Chromebook Duet is an exceptional value.