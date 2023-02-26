Lenovo announces ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 and ThinkPad E16 for business at MWC

Lenovo announced two new additions to its ThinkPad E Series business laptops at MWC 2023 in Barcelona on Monday. Catering to value-conscious businesses, the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 and ThinkPad E16 are due to release this spring.

Ideal for small and medium businesses, Lenovo’s latest E series laptops bring a host of upgrades to the lineup. Notable upgrades are new 16:10 aspect ratio displays, slimmer bezels, a new keyboard and larger, 115mm touchpad. These enhancements aim to provide a more comfortable and productive user experience.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 packs a 14-inch WUXGA+ ‎(1920x1280) or WUXGA IPS (1920 x 1200) display with 300 nits of brightness. If you require a bigger screen, you can opt for the ThinkPad E16 16-inch WQXGA (2560×1600) display with 400 nits of brightness or WUXGA display at 300 nits. Lenovo offers optional touch functionality for the WUXGA screens.

Lenovo’s ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 and ThinkPad E16 pack the latest 13th Gen Intel vPro CPU and Integrated graphics or optional Nvidia MX550 CPU with 4GB of dedicated memory. Or, choose AMD’s latest Ryzen 7000 Series CPU with Radeon graphics. Either laptop can house up to 40GB of RAM and dual SSD storage up to 2TB. And with 47Whr or 57Whr battery options, the ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 and ThinkPad 16E offer dependable reliability for travelers and hybrid workers.

(Image credit: Lenovo )

In terms of connectivity, the ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 and E16 Gen 1 are outfitted with plenty of ports. Each laptop includes 2 x USB Type-C ports, 2 x USB Type-A ports, 1 x HDMI 2.0b port, and an RJ45 Ethernet port. Get up to optional Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity for your wireless connection needs.

Slated for a May 2023 release date, pricing for the ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 and ThinkPad E16 Gen 1 are expected to start at $739 and $759 respectively.