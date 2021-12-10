Lenovo 10e Chromebook tablet falls to just $89 — lowest price ever

The Lenovo 10e is a portable and durable 10-inch Chromebook tablet. And for a limited time, you can snag it for a fraction of the price.

Right now, you can get the Lenovo 10e Chromebook tablet for just $89 from Lenovo via eBay. Previously $269, that's $179 off and its lowest price of the year.

This is one of the best tablet deals we've spotted all year.

Lenovo 10e Chromebook Tablet: was $269 now $89 @ Lenovo via eBay Lenovo 10e Chromebook Tablet: was $269 now $89 @ Lenovo via eBay

Now $235 off at Lenovo eBay, the Lenovo 10e Chrome is the perfect learning tablet for K-2 students. It features a 2MP front-facing camera for video collaboration and a 5MP rear camera. As for specs, the 10e Chrome has a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 touch screen with 400 nits of brightness, a 2.8-GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8183 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage.

Lenovo's 10e Chromebook tablet is a more affordable alternative to the Lenovo Chromebook Duet. It sports the same display and ultraportable design with an optional keyboard (sold separately).

The tablet in this deal packs a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 touch screen with 400 nits of brightness, a 2.8-GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8183 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. Specs-wise, that's all you need for basic tasks like internet browsing, streaming and mobile gaming.

Although we didn't test this tablet, the Lenovo 10e reviews from customers rate it 4.7 out of 5 stars on Walmart. Owners praise its durable build, overall performance and optional 2-in-1 functionality.

Weighing in at just over one pound, the Lenovo 10e Chrome Tablet is light, compact and travel-friendly. Kids can play problem-solving games and enjoy hands-on learning apps on the easy-to-use Chrome OS.

Now at its lowest price yet, the Lenovo 10e is a solid tablet for kids or anyone else looking for an affordable tablet.