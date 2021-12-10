Trending

Lenovo 10e Chromebook tablet falls to just $89 — lowest price ever

Nab the Lenovo 10e tablet for a fraction of the price

The Lenovo 10e is a portable and durable 10-inch Chromebook tablet. And for a limited time, you can snag it for a fraction of the price.  

Right now, you can get the Lenovo 10e Chromebook tablet for just $89 from Lenovo via eBay. Previously $269, that's $179 off and its lowest price of the year. 

This is one of the best tablet deals we've spotted all year. 

Lenovo 10e Chromebook Tablet: was $269 now $89 @ Lenovo via eBay
Now $235 off at Lenovo eBay, the Lenovo 10e Chrome is the perfect learning tablet for K-2 students. It features a 2MP front-facing camera for video collaboration and a 5MP rear camera. As for specs, the 10e Chrome has a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 touch screen with 400 nits of brightness, a 2.8-GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8183 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage.

Lenovo's 10e Chromebook tablet is a more affordable alternative to the Lenovo Chromebook Duet. It sports the same display and ultraportable design with an optional keyboard (sold separately). 

The tablet in this deal packs a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 touch screen with 400 nits of brightness, a 2.8-GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8183 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. Specs-wise, that's all you need for basic tasks like internet browsing, streaming and mobile gaming. 

Although we didn't test this tablet, the Lenovo 10e reviews from customers rate it 4.7 out of 5 stars on Walmart. Owners praise its durable build, overall performance and optional 2-in-1 functionality.  

Weighing in at just over one pound, the Lenovo 10e Chrome Tablet is light, compact and travel-friendly. Kids can play problem-solving games and enjoy hands-on learning apps on the easy-to-use Chrome OS.

Now at its lowest price yet, the Lenovo 10e  is a solid tablet for kids or anyone else looking for an affordable tablet.

Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  