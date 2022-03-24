Larger 15-inch MacBook Air is reportedly in the works

Apple is expected to be developing a larger 15-inch MacBook Air and is tipped to arrive sometime in 2023, according to research from Display Supply Chain Consultants.



As stated in the quarterly report (via MacRumors), the Cupertino tech giant is planning to increase the size of its popular 13-inch MacBook Air in an upcoming model, although rumors indicate the MacBook Air 2022 will arrive in the second half of the year, possibly sporting a new M2 Apple silicon.

In 2023, however, reliable display analyst Ross Young claims Apple may bring a new 15-inch MacBook Air, along with a "slightly larger" 13-inch model. While it seems unlikely Apple would bring out new MacBook Air models two years in a row, the 15-inch model could be more of a minor Air update in 2023 to keep consumers interested.



Last year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also reported on Apple considering bringing a MacBook Air with a 15-inch display. However, he also stated this wouldn't arrive in this year's generation of Air models. This further supports Young's claim, meaning we may have a timeframe of when a 15-inch MacBook Air will arrive.



As always, Apple has yet to officially announce any upcoming MacBook Air models, so nothing is set in stone. That said, all signs are pointing to a MacBook Air with a new design (possibly identical to the latest MacBook Pro 14), along with a 13-inch MacBook Pro later this year — both with an M2 chip. Prior to the Apple March event, Gurman was told by a developer source that Apple has been testing a new chip with an eight-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, which is widely believed to be the next-generation M2 Apple silicon chip.



