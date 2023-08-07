iPhone 15 Ultra/Pro Max case leak seems to confirm a HUGE change (report)

iPhone 15 is just around the corner, and there’s one big change to the design that has been in doubt for a while. However, a new leak seems to confirm it’s coming!

Shared by “Majin Bu” on X (or Twitter if you’re feeling extra rebellious), pictures of the iPhone 15 Ultra/Pro Max cases shows the old mute switch is gone, and in its place comes an action button.

The time has come to push the button

Apparently the cases of the iPhone 15 Ultra models show a third button that should replace the old mute switcher pic.twitter.com/6XIKgBMJVNAugust 6, 2023 See more

We’ve heard some conflicting reports about the action button, from it being confirmed to manufacturing issues meaning it will be postponed until the iPhone 16. With this, alongside the iOS 17 beta code hinting towards one, we’re getting increasingly more confident that the switch will officially die at Apple’s September event.

In its place will be this programmable button, which you can customize to work in any way you want it too. Personally, I’m most excited to see this help me open the camera a lot faster than the current interaction of swiping on the display.

Do take it with a pinch of salt, though, as Majin Bu posted a follow-up tweet clarifying that this case is “a replica,” and “not an official product.” However, Bu does have a solid track record when it comes to iPhone leaks.

Outlook

Everybody keeps talking about the iPhone 15 Ultra. In all honesty, I think the naming convention will remain the same, and this will be the Pro Max. However, that doesn’t mean it won’t be an “ultra” phone in all but name.

I mean, take a look at the reported camera updates: a periscope telephoto lens and an upgraded 1-inch main snapper sensor. Looking further within, there’s the upgraded A17 Bionic chipset and a larger battery too.

Whether this leak about the action button is true or not, we’ll find out in the upcoming September event. But everything seems to be pointing this way.