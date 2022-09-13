iPhone 14 battery replacements get a price hike — but you can get one at no additional cost

By Darragh Murphy
published

Up to $99 for all iPhone 14 models

iPhone 14 Pro
(Image credit: Apple)

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro have arrived and pre-orders are now up for grabs. All four models boast greater battery life compared to the iPhone 13 lineup, but it will now cost more to get a battery replacement.

Spotted by 9to5Mac, Apple increased the price to replace the battery in the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The battery replacement service now costs $99 for all four models, which is a 43% increase over the usual cost of $69 in previous models like the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12. This can be seen on Apple's service website (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Apple)

However, Apple notes that battery replacements can come at no additional cost for those with AppleCare+. This is only when the battery holds less than 80% that its original capacity (here's how to check your iPhone's battery health). Of course, AppleCare+ costs an extra $199 at checkout, although it also covers other repairs.

Apple may not have increased the price of the iPhone 14 lineup in the US as previously thought, but the price did go up in other regions. The battery replacement price hike didn't just go up in the US, as the UK saw a greater increase from £69 to £105.

The battery capacity in the iPhone 14 lineup is slightly higher than in the iPhone 13's counterparts, which may be the reason for the increased price. 

iPhone 14 repairs get pricey 

Battery replacement isn't the only repair service that's seen a price jump. For a cracked screen repair, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will set you back $379 ($29 on an AppleCare+ plan), while the same service costs $329 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max (also $29 with AppleCare+).

Apple is increasing the price of the iPhone 14 in the US in other ways, and if this is the case, next year's iPhone 15 is expected to see these repair prices as well, if not even more.

If you're wondering what the differences between an iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 are, we've got you covered. And, if you've made up your mind, check out all things iPhone 14 pre-orders

Darragh Murphy
Darragh Murphy
Editor

Darragh Murphy is fascinated by all things bizarre, which usually leads to assorted coverage varying from washing machines designed for AirPods to the mischievous world of cyberattacks. Whether it's connecting Scar from The Lion King to two-factor authentication or turning his love for gadgets into a fabricated rap battle from 8 Mile, he believes there’s always a quirky spin to be made. With a Master’s degree in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield, along with short stints at Kerrang! and Exposed Magazine, Darragh started his career writing about the tech industry at Time Out Dubai and ShortList Dubai, covering everything from the latest iPhone models and Huawei laptops to massive Esports events in the Middle East. Now, he can be found proudly diving into gaming, gadgets, and letting readers know the joys of docking stations for Laptop Mag.  