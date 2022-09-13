iPhone 14 battery replacements get a price hike — but you can get one at no additional cost

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro have arrived and pre-orders are now up for grabs. All four models boast greater battery life compared to the iPhone 13 lineup, but it will now cost more to get a battery replacement.



Spotted by 9to5Mac, Apple increased the price to replace the battery in the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The battery replacement service now costs $99 for all four models, which is a 43% increase over the usual cost of $69 in previous models like the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12. This can be seen on Apple's service website (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Apple)

However, Apple notes that battery replacements can come at no additional cost for those with AppleCare+. This is only when the battery holds less than 80% that its original capacity (here's how to check your iPhone's battery health). Of course, AppleCare+ costs an extra $199 at checkout, although it also covers other repairs.



Apple may not have increased the price of the iPhone 14 lineup in the US as previously thought, but the price did go up in other regions. The battery replacement price hike didn't just go up in the US, as the UK saw a greater increase from £69 to £105.



The battery capacity in the iPhone 14 lineup is slightly higher than in the iPhone 13's counterparts, which may be the reason for the increased price.

iPhone 14 repairs get pricey

Battery replacement isn't the only repair service that's seen a price jump. For a cracked screen repair, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will set you back $379 ($29 on an AppleCare+ plan), while the same service costs $329 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max (also $29 with AppleCare+).



Apple is increasing the price of the iPhone 14 in the US in other ways, and if this is the case, next year's iPhone 15 is expected to see these repair prices as well, if not even more.



If you're wondering what the differences between an iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 are, we've got you covered. And, if you've made up your mind, check out all things iPhone 14 pre-orders.