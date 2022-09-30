I'm an Android fan, but I've used the iPhone 14 for 3 weeks — 5 reasons I'm tempted to switch

The Galaxy S22 Ultra, packed with the beloved S Pen, has me in a chokehold because it's super convenient for easy note taking as a journalist who attends many tech events and must record a mountain of information on a regular basis.

I'm also partial to the Galaxy S22 Ultra's 40MP selfie camera. Pictures are rendered in warmer tones compared to the iPhone 14's 12MP shooter. However, I can't deny that iOS 16 is a beautiful, seamless mobile operating system that is compelling enough to sway me to #TeamiPhone.

1. Security

Recently, I decided to download one of the best mobile games, Yodo1's Rodeo Stampede: Sky Zoo Safari, on the iPhone 14 while I was testing its battery runtime. Imagine my surprise when a message popped up requesting my permission to gain access to files, such as my private pictures and videos, which are not necessary for the game's operation.

Rodeo Stampede (Image credit: Google Play)

Knowing that the game is also installed on my Galaxy S22 Ultra, I wondered how much data the app has collected from me thus far. However, on iOS, Apple tells you right out of the gate that an app intends to track your every move — and you have the power to decide whether you're willing to allow that.

Apple began enforcing its App Tracking Transparency in April 2021, which requires developers to ask users for permission to follow their activities outside the app. Naturally, most people don't like being stalked. According to data from Flurry, only 15% of users agree to opt into app tracking.

On Android, however, you don't get a choice to opt out. You'll get a, "By tapping 'OK,' you accept the Terms of Use and confirm that you have read the Privacy Policy" message. Some people will just tap OK out of impatience, but little do they know that they're agreeing to have their data sent to third-party entities. Yikes!

Apple App Tracking Transparency (Image credit: Apple)

On top of that, the Apple App Store is indisputably more secure than the Google Play Store. It has stricter scrutiny and vetting processes for app submissions, ensuring that malware and other nasties slip through the door and infect its users' devices far less frequently. As we reported last year, the built-in security for the Google Play Store only recognized 31% of spyware threats.

2. Easy data transfer with AirDrop and iCloud

If I want to send photos to my PC, I can use Phone Link, which lets me pair my Galaxy S22 Ultra with Windows. However, it needs a lot of work. The app is extremely slow when it comes to syncing photos. And while I appreciate its ability to show me texts from my phone, Phone Link is notorious for periodically failing to display notifications.

On the other hand, grabbing content from my iPhone is seamless with services like iCloud. After signing into my account online, my photos are instantly accessible for download. Hell, I can even download videos, too — something Phone Link can't do.

AirDrop (Image credit: Apple)

Granted, I can use Google Drive to download photos and videos, but iCloud, which instantly syncs your content across devices, removes the annoying steps of needing to select the photos and videos you need before waiting for the upload, which sometimes fails for me for some unknown reason.

For the easy data transfers alone, I'm ready to ditch my PC and Android for a MacBook Pro and an iPhone.

3. Siri Dictation is elite

Google Assistant and Bixby wipe the floor with Siri when it comes to entertainment value, engagement, and AI swag, but one thing Siri nails is dictation.

Siri (Image credit: Apple)

Thanks to the new iOS 16 update, using dictation to construct texts is more seamless than ever. For example, while dictating a text to a friend, I no longer have to interrupt the flow by stopping to add an emoji. I can simply say "crying emoji," and Siri will, as expected, input the actual crying emoji without a hitch. When I try this on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, it would write out the words instead of putting the emoticons I want. Lame!

4. The iPhone has better features for travelers

If you often take vacations to places where you can't speak the local language, in my experience, you'll be better equipped to tackle language barriers with an iPhone. If you stumble upon a sign you don't understand, you can simply take a picture of it, long press the text, and get a translation in English. This cool feature, known as Live Text, was introduced in iOS 15. Apple later expanded this feature to videos (something Google Translate can't do).

Live Text (Image credit: Future)

You can also do the same for price tags. It's easy to overspend in countries if you can't calculate the conversions in your head. For example, you can take a picture of a price tag that says, "5,000¥," and with a quick long press, you can get a quick conversion to your home currency (in my case, it's $34.55).

5. Action Mode is an awesome video feature

The Galaxy S22 Ultra may allow you to record in 8K, a nice little perk for YouTube content creators, but the iPhone, particularly the 14, indisputably has better video features. Cinematic Mode is cool, but Action Mode is where it's at!

Action Mode (Image credit: Apple)

If you're recording any fast-movement activities, like a salsa dancer or a busy crowd, Action Mode ensures that the videos are steadier. I've tested Action Mode while recording a group of joggers in Central Park, and I was impressed by how stabilized it looked (as if I was holding a gimbal).

Bottom line

Keep in mind that I only got the iPhone 14 to review, which doesn't have Pro perks like the eye-catching Dynamic Island UI, a new 48-megapixel wide camera, and more. If I had a chance to experiment with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, who knows how fast I would've jumped off the Android ship?