iPhone 14 battery life vs. iPhone 13 — does it last longer than its predecessor?

The iPhone 14's battery life is one of the most important nuggets of information prospective buyers need to know before splurging on Apple's new flagship phone line. Emergency SOS via satellite is cool and all, but what's that battery life lookin' like, though?

We recently revealed the battery runtime results of the iPhone 14 Pro, and it delivered a two-hour battery life drop compared to the iPhone 13 Pro. Yikes! Is the entry-level iPhone 14 in the same embarrassing boat? Kind of, but fortunately, it's not nearly as catastrophic.

iPhone 14 battery life vs. iPhone 13 Phone Battery life iPhone 14 9 hours and 1 minute iPhone 13 9 hours and 40 minutes

iPhone 14 battery life

The iPhone 14 comes with a 3,279 mAh battery, a step up from the iPhone 13's 3,240 mAh battery. Despite the bigger battery, the iPhone 14 struggled to outpace its predecessor when we tested its power efficiency.

iPhone 14 battery life (Image credit: Future)

According to the Laptop Mag battery test, which involves the phone continuously surfing the web on a cellular network at 150 nits of brightness, the iPhone 14 lasted, on average, for 9 hours and 1 minute. We tested the iPhone 14 four times to get this result. On the same test, the iPhone 13 lasted 9 hours and 40 minutes.

The 39-minute battery runtime disparity between the iPhone 14 and its predecessor isn't as bad as the iPhone 14 Pro, but it may be a turn off for those seeking to upgrade their iPhone 14. A 39-minute drop is battery life may be too much of a sacrifice for some. Crash detection, emergency satellite via SOS, action mode, and an upgraded TrueDepth camera are all cool and all, but you have to ask yourself whether they're enough to overshadow the iPhone 14's drop in power efficiency.

Stay tuned for our full review of the iPhone 14 to get a better perspective of whether the new phone is right for you. Plus, don't forget to check out our iPhone 14 deals page to snag the best discounts.